Semi Sweet

4

The Expert Advisor trades where the signal for opening a new order or restoring order is an indicator strategy, which is defined by the user in the input settings. You can choose indicators, their timeframes and the number of signals sufficient to open an order. A total of 29 trading indicators are available, on the basis of which the user can form his own trading idea without using programming.

Problem solving ->  HERE 

Expert Advisor modes:

  • Hedging Auto mode, Netting Auto mode - Two modes of automatic trading, where orders are opened by indicator signals, in accordance with Netting or Hedging strategy.
  • Manual_Trading - Semi-automatic trading mode, where the first order is opened manually using the trading panel, and the next orders are opened based on indicator signals with a distance not less than Step.

Input parameters:

MAIN SETTINGS

Work mode - Selecting the operating mode:
- Manual Trading - Use a semi-automatic mode of operation, open the first order manually
- Hedging Auto mode - Use the hedging strategy of the advisor
- Netting Auto mode - Use a netting strategy for the advisor
    The number of slots for the signal - The number of indicator signals required to open an order, where:
    - One signals to trade - one signal out of three is enough
    - Two signals to trade - at least two signals are required
    - Tree signals to trade - three signals are required

      First signal slot - Slot of the first indicator
      First slot Timeframe - First indicator period
      Second slot Timeframe - Second indicator slot
      Second slot Timeframe - Second indicator period
      Third signal slot - Slot of the third indicator
      Third slot Timeframe - Third indicator period
      Size of the first order - the volume of the first deal in a group of orders in lots
      Enable Autolot calculation - Use automatic lot calculation. Autolot allows you to save risk settings when changing the deposit
      Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - The amount of the deposit, which will account for one " Size of the order" when using autolot

      SL TP SETTINGS

      Type of TakeProfit - In points or trailing in money
      TrailingStart in money - The amount of trailing in money.
      Size of Virtual TakeProfit (in Points) - Size of TakeProfit in points. For the current group of orders from the breakeven price
      Use overlap last / first order - Enable or disable
      Use overlap after that number of orders - Enter quantity
      StopLoss from BE in points (0 - not used) - StopLoss adjustment in points. For the current group of orders from the breakeven price

        GRIDS SETTINGS

        Multiplier for size of orders - Multiplier for orders
        Step for grids - Step for the order grid in points

          ADVISOR SETTINGS

          Orders Magic number - Magic orders advisor
          Comments of the EA's orders - Order comment  
          Allow to open OP_BUY orders - Allow the advisor to open buy orders
          Allow to open OP_SELL orders - Allow the EA to open for sell
          Allow to open new orders after close   - After closing, allow opening new orders
          Show panel of advisor - Show or hide the advisor panel
          Font size in panels - Adjusting the font size on the advisor panel

            PROTECTION SETTINGS

            Maximum slippage in points - Maximum slippage for opening an order
            Maximum spread in points - Maximum spread for opening an order
            Maximum size of orders - Maximum allowable volume of one order in lots
            Maximum number of orders - The maximum number of orders in the basket of one direction

              NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS  - Customize notifications

              SIGNALS - Setting up indicators for the advisor

              NOTE! To work with the news filter, you need to add http://ec.forexprostools.com/ to the trusted URLs

              It is possible to add signals of the following indicators to slots:

              ADX, Bollinger Bands, Envelopes, Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (IKH Senkou Span, IKH Tenkan Kijun, IKH Chinkou Span), Two Moving Average, Parabolic SAR, MACD (MACD Signal Line, MACD Zero Crossing), OsMA (OsMA Turning, OsMA Direction) , Stochastic (Stochastic Signal Line, Stochastic 80 20), RSI, CCI, Force Index, DeMarker, Momentum, Williams' Percent Range, Money Flow Index, RVI, Accumulation Distribution, Bears Power, Bulls Power, AC, Alligator, AO, Fractals

              To use only one or two indicators for a signal, part of the slots must be occupied with the same indicators.


              Reviews 15
              Martin Nicholson
              293
              Martin Nicholson 2020.12.18 12:40 
               

              Very, very sweet, this EA ! I use it practically all the time, in all kinds of different situations. Of the vast selection of indicator-filters to choose from, I use only 2 (either PSar or Stochastic, on M5 and D1). One can use it to trade manually or as a stand-alone set&forget EA. Works flawlessly - a must-have !

              david880
              304
              david880 2019.10.31 16:50 
               

              EA is very flexible to setup to fit your strategy! The panel is well designed to see important information of the current positions. As I have tested only for 4 days, I am using it on my live account for manual operation. It is very useful to handle my positions. I can just open buy or sell orders, and let the EA handle the recovery orders and close of the orders.

              I am waiting for the list of signals (threshold of buy and sell for all indicators that can be used in this EA), which author promised to prepare and send it to this discussion. I can only make precious settings for automated trading once I have the list of signals for buy and sell.

              I will add review once I have good result with good setting for automated trade.

              RobertCz
              103
              RobertCz 2019.04.25 10:51 
               

              very good, I'm surprised how well it works.

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              Filter:
              forex_trader1
              95
              forex_trader1 2024.03.14 19:45 
               

              Great multi-indicator EA that can be adjusted to your like/needs. Think of this EA as a Swiss-Knife of EAs. I wish that Author added an additional indicator such as ATR, modified how EA treats the "spread" functionality so EA does not only respect this setting when placing orders but also respected this setting when selling (if the spread is higher than what is set in settings, EA won't sell regardless if the target is reached until the spread setting is satisfied), and looked into the News setting - not able to pull in news into the chart even though everything has been configured correctly. Will update the review to 5* if the the above issues are fixed.

              bertotorde
              141
              bertotorde 2021.03.06 15:18 
               

              Good but when things go wrong they go wrong. It requires babysitting due to the lack of protection. This would get 5 stars if you could set a stop loss. It needs this function, not sure why the author has left this out. SL at BE is pointless.

              AW Trading Software Limited
              202219
              Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2021.03.06 15:55
              Hello.
              This EA has a stop loss function. You can find it in the input settings under: SL TP SETTINGS.
              If you have any questions about how this function works, please write me a private message.
              varvar
              207
              varvar 2021.02.06 13:10 
               

              Полусладкое превратилось в полугорькое. Депо слито. Мартин работает безупречно.

              Martin Nicholson
              293
              Martin Nicholson 2020.12.18 12:40 
               

              Very, very sweet, this EA ! I use it practically all the time, in all kinds of different situations. Of the vast selection of indicator-filters to choose from, I use only 2 (either PSar or Stochastic, on M5 and D1). One can use it to trade manually or as a stand-alone set&forget EA. Works flawlessly - a must-have !

              Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor
              2237
              Emmanuel Chukwudi Offor 2020.05.03 05:20 
               

              this ea needs a huge account, it need an account of 10,000 or use it for cent account too. its profitable but watch out!

              david880
              304
              david880 2019.10.31 16:50 
               

              EA is very flexible to setup to fit your strategy! The panel is well designed to see important information of the current positions. As I have tested only for 4 days, I am using it on my live account for manual operation. It is very useful to handle my positions. I can just open buy or sell orders, and let the EA handle the recovery orders and close of the orders.

              I am waiting for the list of signals (threshold of buy and sell for all indicators that can be used in this EA), which author promised to prepare and send it to this discussion. I can only make precious settings for automated trading once I have the list of signals for buy and sell.

              I will add review once I have good result with good setting for automated trade.

              Alik
              513
              Alik 2019.06.03 22:09 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              RobertCz
              103
              RobertCz 2019.04.25 10:51 
               

              very good, I'm surprised how well it works.

              Wolfgang Rockert
              2457
              Wolfgang Rockert 2018.05.16 09:43 
               

              EA works very good, flexible Setup, hope seller add some improvements

              espro
              301
              espro 2018.05.13 07:10 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Gennadiy Voltornist
              11909
              Gennadiy Voltornist 2017.12.21 20:42 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Milan Turis
              800
              Milan Turis 2017.11.24 19:48 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              alexsxs72
              398
              alexsxs72 2017.11.23 19:34 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Aleksandras Makarovas
              799
              Aleksandras Makarovas 2017.11.23 18:44 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

              Евгений Свечников
              587
              Евгений Свечников 2017.11.23 13:55 
               

              User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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