VolumeProfile

3.8

Descption:

The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile).

So you can locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage about other market participants.


Features:

  • Customizable Volume Profile / Market Profile
  • Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume
  • Shows critical low volume zones
  • Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points
  • Works on all timeframes
  • Also available for MT5 (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/37391)

Settings:

Variable
 Standard Value Description
Bar History
 1100
 Number of historical Bars to calculate from
Level of Detail
 1 Set the resolution for the profile. For protection purposes the level of detail will be automaticaly recalculated if you open a high volume chart such as GOLD or BTC.
Auto set X-Position
true
 - Set this value to "true" to let the volume profile automaticaly align to your screen.
- Set this value to "false" to ajust the X-Position with the variable "X-Position"
X-Position
 0
 Set the X Position of the Indicator on the screen (recommended value is 30 to 60)
Scale
 10 Adjust the size of the Indicator on the Chart (represents the % the Profile will cover of the Chart)
Profile_Color
 Green
 Color of the area with 70% of all volume (fair value area)
Profile_Color_VLow
 OrangeRed
 Color of the areas with low volume
Profile_Background
 true
 Set the profile to background
Value Area percentage  70 Set the percentage of the Value Area
Enable Point of Control true Enable/Disable POC Line
POC_Style
 0
 Set the Style of the Point of Control
POC_Color
 Green
 Set the Color of the POC
POC_Width
 1
 Set the Width of the POC
POC_Background
 true
 Set the POC to background
Enable Value Area Low Line  true Enable/Disable VAL Line
VAL_Style
 0
 Set the Style of the Value Area Low Line
VAL_Color
 Orange
 Set the Color of the VAL
VAL_Width
 2
 Set the Width of the VAL
VAL_Background
 true
 Set the VAL to the Background
Enable Value Area High Line  true Enable/Disable VAH Line
VAH_Style 0
 Set the Style of the Volume Area High
VAH_Color Orange
 Set the Color of the VAH
VAH_Width 2
 Set the Width of the VAH
VAH_Background true
 Set the VAH to the Background









Reviews 5
Buai
131
Buai 2021.09.11 06:12 
 

I was looking for something exactly like this when I stumbled across it a short while ago. I don't use many indicators on my charts, but this one is one of the few that I do use. It gives a very clear broader picture of price action, an I take consideration of its input before every trade I take. I can adjust the colors so it's quite subtle & doesnt take over the chart. Because it gives indications of every time frame, it's absolutely fundamental and underpins all my trading. Well done Robert...

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.02.04 10:46 
 

danke

CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2020.01.30 19:47 
 

Sehr gut gemacht! Ich handle schon recht lange und mag optische Klarheit und Instrumente, die in schnellen Marktsituationen nicht hängen bleiben (oder den ganzen Metatrader zum Einfrieren bringen), hier funktioniert auch bei großer Historie ALLES flüssig. Auch im Zusammenhang mit dem Stereotrader sehr gut anwendbar. Wer fragen hat, kann mir gern schreiben. Die meisten Volumen Tools analysieren max den aktuellen Monat, nicht einen definierten Zeitraum. Im MT5 Bereich hat jemand nur einen Stern gegeben, dabei aber nicht das Tool sondern, wie er selbst schreibt SEINE mangelnde Vorinformation bewertet und mal ehrlich, ob etwas 20 oder 120€ kostet, das holt man doch locker wieder rein mit guten Instrumenten und dieses VolumeProfile hier gehört alle mal dazu. Man sollte natürlich schon verstehen, was damit dargestellt wird und dann weiß man den Wert auch zu schätzen. Vielen Dank an den Entwickler!

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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Indicators
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Description: The Multi POC displays multiple Point Of Controls on one chart.  This Indicator is also already included in the "VolumeProfile" Indicator . Features: Customizable Range POC Customizable section POCs with VAL&VAH lines Works on all timeframes Drag & Drop for live calculation Support: The indicator is constantly being developed and improved. Please do not hesitate to contact me via the MQL5 Platform. I am very grateful about any Bug report, so that i can constantly improve the indic
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ROBERT EDWARD BIRD
2943
ROBERT EDWARD BIRD 2023.07.12 04:32 
 

Quite disappointed in this product. It moves itself to the middle of the screen and stays there making it difficult to navigate charts if it shows back up at all. when adjusting the properties as overview says, it'll often just disappear and not return. The same said when you change tf's. It'll just disappear. It only reads as shown on higher tf's. Lower tf's it really not useful at all. Quite disappointing.

Robert Hess
1835
Reply from developer Robert Hess 2023.07.12 14:12
Hi Robert Edward Bird, it seems that you activated the indicator on either a weekend day or without a valid broker connection. If the indicator wont get any new data from a broker, it wont update and will show up like you described. The new MT5 Version has an "auto refresh" option that was implemented for such cases. I appologise for any problems with the tool, but I hope my comment can help in your case. Robert Heß
Buai
131
Buai 2021.09.11 06:12 
 

I was looking for something exactly like this when I stumbled across it a short while ago. I don't use many indicators on my charts, but this one is one of the few that I do use. It gives a very clear broader picture of price action, an I take consideration of its input before every trade I take. I can adjust the colors so it's quite subtle & doesnt take over the chart. Because it gives indications of every time frame, it's absolutely fundamental and underpins all my trading. Well done Robert...

Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.02.04 10:46 
 

danke

Saleh Alghanem
1690
Saleh Alghanem 2020.04.07 22:46 
 

Bad support

Robert Hess
1835
Reply from developer Robert Hess 2021.04.25 13:48
Hi Saleh, i can understand your position because i answered some days after your question. I have to apologize on that.
But i think there is more value of an indicator for you, than just the support of it. So i would be glad to hear if the indicator fits your needs and maybe you can give it the stars you think it deserves. Thank you. Robert
CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2020.01.30 19:47 
 

Sehr gut gemacht! Ich handle schon recht lange und mag optische Klarheit und Instrumente, die in schnellen Marktsituationen nicht hängen bleiben (oder den ganzen Metatrader zum Einfrieren bringen), hier funktioniert auch bei großer Historie ALLES flüssig. Auch im Zusammenhang mit dem Stereotrader sehr gut anwendbar. Wer fragen hat, kann mir gern schreiben. Die meisten Volumen Tools analysieren max den aktuellen Monat, nicht einen definierten Zeitraum. Im MT5 Bereich hat jemand nur einen Stern gegeben, dabei aber nicht das Tool sondern, wie er selbst schreibt SEINE mangelnde Vorinformation bewertet und mal ehrlich, ob etwas 20 oder 120€ kostet, das holt man doch locker wieder rein mit guten Instrumenten und dieses VolumeProfile hier gehört alle mal dazu. Man sollte natürlich schon verstehen, was damit dargestellt wird und dann weiß man den Wert auch zu schätzen. Vielen Dank an den Entwickler!

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