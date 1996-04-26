Titan AI Volume Profile Pro MT4

TITAN AI Volume Profile PRO MT4 is an advanced technical indicator designed for professional market analysis, volume profile distribution, and graphical data visualization in MetaTrader 4.

Key Features:
- Dynamic Volume Profile calculation based on price action and tick volume.
- Automatic High Value Area (VAH), Low Value Area (VAL), and Point of Control (POC) detection.
- High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) highlighting.
- Integrated Economic Calendar with news alerts.
- Built-in Traffic Light Signal Engine & Multi-timeframe trend filter.
- Candlestick pattern recognition (Hammer, Shooting Star, Engulfing).
- Fully customizable Glassmorphism HUD Dashboard.

Input Parameters:
- BarsForAnalysis: Set custom historical calculation range.
- PriceSteps & BarWidth: Customize profile density and visual bar width.
- ValueAreaPercent: Default 70% value area calculation.
- Language: Toggle UI panel language (English / Russian).

Optimized for high performance on Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, and Commodities in MT4.
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TITAN AI Volume Profile PRO (MT5) is an advanced technical indicator designed for professional market analysis, volume profile distribution, and graphical data visualization. Key Features: - Dynamic Volume Profile calculation based on price action and tick volume. - Automatic High Value Area (VAH), Low Value Area (VAL), and Point of Control (POC) detection. - High Volume Nodes (HVN) and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) highlighting. - Integrated Economic Calendar with GMT-synced news alerts. - Built-in
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