Quick Panel

This panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel.

MT5 Version：Quick Panel Hedging

Features

  • Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels.
  • Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button.
  • The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data.
  • Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting)
  • Show the average price on a yellow-background panel and draw the lines of the avarage price. Click here

Panel

The panel includes two columns. The left column is about sell and the right is about buy.

  • sell: open a sell order.
  • first: close the first sell order. The first refers to Open Time.
  • last: close the last sell order. The last refers to Open Time.
  • all+: close sell orders in profit.
  • all-: close sell orders in loss.
  • max+: close sell order with the maximum profit.
  • max-: close sell order with the maximum loss.
  • min+: close sell order with the minimum profit.
  • min-: close sell order with the minimum loss.
  • All: close all sell orders.
  • buy: open a buy order.
  • first: close the first buy order. The first refers to Open Time.
  • last: close the last buy order. The last refers to Open Time.
  • all+: close buy orders in profits.
  • all-: close buy orders in loss.
  • max+: close buy order with the maximum profit.
  • max-: close buy order with the maximum loss.
  • min+:close buy order with the minimum profit.
  • min-: close buy order with the minimum loss.
  • All: close all buy orders.


Inputs

  • Magic Number: Magic Number of orders opened by this EA.
  • Stop Loss in Pips: Stop Loss in pips
  • Take Profit in Pips: Take Profit in pips
  • Max Buy Orders: maximum number of buy orders. If it is 0, there is no limitation.
  • Max Sell Orders: maximum number of sell orders. If it is 0, there is no limitation.
  • Max Buy Lots: maximum lots to open a buy order. If it is 0, there is no limitation.
  • Max Sell Lots: maximum lots to open a sell order. If it is 0, there is no limitation.
  • Lots Mode: this is a two-option input. The option is Fixed_Lots, OneThousand_Lots.
  • Fixed Lots: if you select Fixed_Lots as LotsMode, the EA will trade with the fixed lots.
  • Lots Per Thousand: if you select OneThousand_Lots as LotsMode, the EA calculates lots with this ratio.

======Breakeven Settings====== v3.2  BreakevenLevelPips>0 and BreakevenPlusPips >=0, otherwise the breakeven will not work

  • Breakeven Level in Pips: The profit in pips to activate the breakeven function. 
  • Breakeven Plus in Pips:   The breakeven plus this input as the stop loss. 

======Trailing Stop Settings====== v3.2 TrailStopLevelPips>0 and TrailStopPips>0,otherwise trailing stop will not work

  • Trail Stop Level in Pips:The profit in pips to activate the trailing stop function
  • Trail Stop in Pips: The stop loss distance in pips from the market price. 
  • ShiftX: horizontal space from the right lower corner.
  • ShiftY: vertical space from the right lower corner.
  • Button Size: Set the height of the button,and the width will be three times of the height.

Lots Calculation

If you select Lots Per Thousand as LotsMode, then lots are calculated as the formula:

lets say   Lots Per Thousand  = 0.05, free margin = 3200;

the calculated lot = 3200/1000 *0.05 = 0.16

If MaxBuyLots (or MaxSellLots) is larger than zero, then compare this lot 0.16 with the MaxBuylots (or MaxSellLots) to get the smaller one.

If MaxBuyLots (or MaxSellLots) is not larger than zero,there is no comparing.


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    m402054710 2021.11.25 03:14 
     

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    sundx
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    sundx 2021.11.11 13:46 
     

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    Ziheng Zhuang
    40891
    Reply from developer Ziheng Zhuang 2021.11.11 14:02
    谢谢反馈，感谢五星好评！
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