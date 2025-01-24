Currency Relative Strength MT5

This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY.

The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100:

The value above 60 means strong.

The value below 40 means weak.

The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUSD, USDCAD,USDCHF,USDJPY,EURGBP, EURAUD,EURNZD,EURCAD,EURCHF, EURJPY,GBPAUD,GBPNZD,GBPCAD, GBPCHF,GBPJPY,AUDNZD,AUDCAD, AUDCHF,AUDJPY,NZDCAD,NZDCHF, NZDJPY,CADCHF,CADJPY,CHFJPY Basic Usage if the strength value above 60 means it is strong, below 40 means it is weak. buy the strongest currency and sell the weakeast currency. if all currencies are in the range of 40-60 which means the market is flat. if you are long term trade. it is better to trade the pair after its two currencies just crossed. if a currency crosses from below 60 to above 60,it means it is becoming strong. if a currency crosses from above 40 to below 40,it means it is becoming weak. if a currency crosses from below 20 to above 20, it is better to stop selling it if a currency crossed from above 80 to below 80, it is better to stop buying it.

Inputs

Only Show Current Pair - if it is true, only shows the pair of the current chart,otherwise shows all 8 curves.

if it is true, only shows the pair of the current chart,otherwise shows all 8 curves. Bars To Show - Number of bars to show the strength curve.

- Number of bars to show the strength curve. Ma Periods To Smooth Curves - Moving Average periods for smoothing strength curves

- Moving Average periods for smoothing strength curves Suffix - Symbol suffix. No need to set it now.

- Symbol suffix. No need to set it now. Font Size - the font size of the figure, the default is 13

- the font size of the figure, the default is 13 Row Space - the row space of the figure, the default is 17

The below 3 inputs are for alert when there is a cross bewteen two curves:

Select Cross at which bar - You can select the current bar or the previous bar

You can select the current bar or the previous bar Alert Type - This is 8-option input for alert crossing. Never means no alert.

- This is 8-option input for alert crossing. Never means no alert. Alert Currency- select all 8 currencies or only current currency of the chart.

The below 2 inputs are for sending the strength numbers of all 8 curves:

Email - Send email for strength data on a new bar or after the specified number of minutes.

- Send email for strength data on a new bar or after the specified number of minutes. Interval Minutes - if it is 0, send email on a new bar, otherwise send email after the specified number of minutes.

The below 5 inputs are for alert when there is a curve crossing up the level of 60(stronger) or crossing down the level of 40(weaker):

Alert Type - this is 8-option input. Never means no alert.

- this is 8-option input. Never means no alert. Alert Currency - select all 8 currencies or only current currency of the chart.

- select all 8 currencies or only current currency of the chart. Select Cross at which bar - Y ou can select the current bar or the previous bar

ou can select the current bar or the previous bar Cross Up Level - a level for crossing up, the default is 60.

- a level for crossing up, the default is 60. Cross Down Level - a level for crossing down, the default is 40.

The below 5 inputs are for oversold (currency cross above 20) or overbought(currency cross below 80): Alert Type - this is 8-option input. Never means no alert.

- this is 8-option input. Never means no alert. Alert Currency - select all 8 currencies or only current currency of the chart.

- select all 8 currencies or only current currency of the chart. Select Cross at which bar - You can select the current bar or the previous bar

You can select the current bar or the previous bar Cross Up Level - a level for crossing up, the default is 20.

- a level for crossing up, the default is 20. Cross Down Level - a level for crossing down, the default is 80.



