Account Summary MT5

This is a MetaTrader 5 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol.





Input

Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified.

Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input.

Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input.

The summary is saved into a file in MQL5\Files folder.

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23802

