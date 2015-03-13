Spread Tracker
- Indicators
- Semion Tremsin
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 25 March 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator for presenting current spread in real time.
It is a very simple still useful indicator for manual trading and market analysis. The indicator shows current spread (in 4-digit format) for the selected instrument. You can specify the place on the chart where indicator shall print the output as well as output color.
Please contact the author if any changes are required.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating