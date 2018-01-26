Beta Bands

5

This indicator shows main trend, entry zone and exit zone.

This is a muti-timeframe indicator, so it is always repainting in the current period of the higher timeframe.



Features

  • Colorful Histogram: it indicates the main trend, the tomato means the market is bearish,and the sky blue means the market is bullish.
  • Inner Blue Bands: it is entry zone for entry market, the market is relatively safe for entry.
  • Outer Yellow Bands: it is exit zone for exit market, the market is oversold or overbought.


Settings

  • AutoMatchTimeFrame: if true,the indicator will automatically select a higher timeframe
  • InpTimeFrame: input timeframe by users if AutoMatchTimeFrame is false.
  • BullColor: the color of histogram in bullish market (default is sky blue).
  • BearColor: the color of histogram in bearish market (default is tomato).


Usage

Entry the market when the price is in the inner bands. If the price reached outer bands, order should be closed.

The key of trading is to select a proper timeframe. Of course, you may create your strategy based on this indicator.

Reviews 9
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
779
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.01.15 19:19 
 

very good indicator

update! i use i for a couple of days now it is a must have tool for traders. so clear and reliabile

Recommended products
Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
Ivan Frolov
Indicators
This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT4 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT4 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT4? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
Scalping arrows not redraw
Vadym Velychkov
Indicators
Scalping arrows not redraw - an indicator that shows price reversal points on the chart and does not redraw its signals. Also, the indicator sends signals to the trader via Email and Push. The accuracy of the signals of this indicator is approximately 92-94% on the M5 timeframe and more than 95% on the H1 timeframe. Thus, this indicator allows the trader to accurately open trades and predict further price movement. Price reversal points on the chart are indicated using simple and understandable
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
TK Trend Surfer
Tomas Kremen
Indicators
Trend surfer is indicator based on volume calculation in combination with algorithm that recognize trend changes . For aditional filtering, user can choose from 3 different oscillators, or can use their combination. Basic idea of indicator is to give signal when current volume is above value defined as Volume MA period*Volume MA multiplier, and trend change algorithm detects start of new trend wave. When all conditions are met and new trend wave is detected, indicator plot arrow on chart. Arrows
Super trend alert filter
Levi Kevin Midiwo
Indicators
This product works by detecting trend opportunities. So as shown in the screenshot when The indicator shows an upward arrow it shows the market is on an uptrend and when the indicator Shows a downward arrow it shows the market is on a downward direction. What makes this indicator Special is that it has additional signals just below the arrow signals. It is up to the trader to be  Creative and combine these signals with the arrow signal to get accurate forecasts.
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Indicators
Smart Reversal Signal  is a professional indicator for the MetaTrader 4 platform; it has been developed by a group of professional traders. This indicator is designed for Forex and binary options trading. By purchasing this indicator, you will receive: Excellent indicator signals. Free product support. Regular updates. Various notification options: alert, push, emails. You can use it on any financial instrument (Forex, CFD, options) and timeframe. Indicator Parameters Perod - indicator calculat
Adaptive Breakout Signals
Damir Ibragimov
Indicators
Индикатор канала с адаптивной шириной, который помогает видеть перекупленность/перепроданность , пробои границ и даёт стрелочные сигналы Buy/Sell с аккуратными оповещениями без спама . Индикатор подходит для: скальпинга и внутридневной торговли; поиска точек отката от границ канала; торговли пробоев (breakout) и возвратов (re-entry); ручной торговли и полуавтоматизации через алерты. Как работает индикатор Сглаживание (Nadaraya-Watson) Строится “умная” сглаженная линия цены (ядровая регрессия с
Top Bottom Scalper
Shiffolika Kapila
Indicators
Top Bottom Scalper (MT4 Indicator) A specialized MT4 tool engineered to pinpoint ultra‑accurate market Tops and Bottoms — perfect for forex scalping and binary options traders who demand precision and timing. The Top Bottom Scalper identifies major reversal points with exceptional accuracy and strengthens those signals using dynamic Support & Resistance zones of varying quality. Whether you trade quick reversals or fast binary setups, this indicator helps you enter at the exact moment price sh
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relate
Non Repainting XY Trend
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Title: Unveiling the Non-Repainting XY Trend Indicator: Your Ultimate Guide to Forex and Binary Options Success In the dynamic world of Forex and binary options trading, staying ahead of the curve is paramount. Traders are constantly on the lookout for tools that can provide them with a competitive edge, and one such powerful tool that has been making waves in the trading community is the "Non-Repainting XY Trend" indicator. The Non-Repainting XY Trend indicator is a revolutionary trading to
First Dawn
Innovicient Limited
Indicators
The First Dawn indicator uses a unique mechanism to search and plot signals. This keeps searching for signals, making it a great indicator for scaping and identification of changes in direction, swing trading and trend trading. The  First Dawn   helps you get early signals. The backtest gives the true picture of how the indicator works with real/demo accounts. Although this is a tiny indicator it is packed with advantageous settings that will help you whether you desire to: Snap the Peaks and
Master Max
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
MASTER MA is a moving average cross based indicator, using 3 moving averages with different periods cross to generate signals, the strategy is very simple, but the indicator has stats dashboard that shows useful instant back test results such as win rate/total profits won…etc., this indicator has TP and SL inputs in points so you can have your TP and SL wanted visible on the chart in form of green dot for TP and red x for SL, the indicator will use those values to calculate win/loss percentage.
Scalping dynamic system
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping dynamic system - a dynamic system for determining price reversals. The indicator looks for price reversal points on the chart and puts arrows in these places. When the indicator draws a blue arrow, there is a high probability that the price will reverse up. When the indicator draws a red arrow, there is a high probability that the price will reverse down. The use of this indicator in the trading process is very simple. In the video below the description, we will show in detail how to t
Titan Pro Scalper
Prasetyo Gunawan
Indicators
Titan Pro Scalper is an indicator that tells you where to enter and exit (100% NO DELAY; 100% NO-REPAINT). You'll not only know where to enter and exit but also where to re-enter the market (As long as the arrows that appear are still in the same direction, you can add positions if you want) No settings are required; simply attach it to a chart on any timeframe and let the indicator calculate all the necessary parameters. You only need to fill in how much money you risk for each transaction, th
Dynamic Scalping Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Dynamic Scalping Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!  - New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. - Dynamic Scalping Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. - Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from dynamic OverSold/OverBought areas. - Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Orange line . - This indicator is great to combine with Price Action patterns as wel
Entry and exit arrow
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
ENTRY AND EXIT ARROWS Indicator – Description The Entry and Exit Arrows indicator is a simple yet effective momentum-based tool designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities directly on the chart using visual arrows. It works by comparing two internal momentum measurements with different sensitivities. When both measurements align in the same direction, the indicator confirms a stronger directional bias and plots a signal. How It Works Buy Signal (Lime Arrow Below Candle): Appea
BinaryPin
Andrey Spiridonov
3.67 (3)
Indicators
BinaryPin is an indicator developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The indicator's algorithm, before issuing the signal, analyzes many factors, such as market volatility, searches for the PinBar pattern, calculates the probability of success when making a deal. The indicator is set in the usual way. The indicator itself consists of an information window where the name of the trading instrument is displayed, the probability of making a successful transaction, the
FREE
Yawabeh SD Volume V1
SHEHZADA BEHRAM
Indicators
Yawabeh SD Pro –  Professional Supply and Demand Indicator Trade Smarter with Volume-Confirmed Supply/Demand Zones Our institutional-grade algorithm identifies high-probability reversal zones before price reacts, giving you the edge in Forex, Crypto, and Stocks. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – View trend strength across multiple timeframes simultaneously – Align your trades with higher timeframe momentum Smart Alert System – Real-time notifications for: – Strong demand/supply zone
RangeBorder Buy Sell Non Repaint
Wartono
Indicators
Some informations on the chart with the single attachment. RangeBorder Buy Sell (RBBS) Non Repaint Indicator will provide trend line, buy sell arrows,reversal arrows, range channel, order exit area,high average price line and low average price line.All arrows and lines don't repaint and not lagging. Once candle closed it won't  repaint. Reading Indicator: 1. Small Stars , Indicates oversold and overbought with certain logic and price may reverse when this small star triggers. Useful to identify
Fargo
Yvan Musatov
Indicators
Fargo does not change its readings, it is a technical indicator in the Forex market without redrawing. It combines several filters to display market entry arrows on the chart. You can note the accuracy and clarity of the signals of this pointer indicator. When a suitable moment for buying appears, the indicator generates a signal exactly at the moment of its appearance and not below or above the current candle. The arrow will be exactly at the price where the signal appears and will not change
Swing Levels MT4
Sid Ali Temkit
Indicators
The Swing Levels Support and Resistance Indicator is a robust tool designed for MetaTrader 5 traders (also available for MT4). It aids in identifying crucial market levels where price direction may change by showcasing: Swing High and Swing Lows across all timeframes Previous Highs and Lows for Day, Week, and Month ICT US Midnight level and Yesterday Midnight Level ICT US Preopen 8:30 AM Level Rounded Levels This indicator features a toggle button, enabling you to display or hide these levels o
Manuscript mt4
Artur Razhabov
Indicators
Manuscript is a time-tested indicator, many tests have been conducted in its use, I will tell all buyers my recommendations on using forex, cryptocurrency or binary options This indicator gives a signal exactly at the close of the candle of the selected period The arrow does not disappear after the signal, you can set up email notifications I recommend using it on the period H1,H4,daily If you are aware of its work, you will be able to trade in a plus In the future I will give you my recomm
Entry Market Position
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator has a unique support and resistance calculation program, which is a unique trading system. Index characteristics Imagine if you can accurately determine the important trading support and resistance areas and points in advance, how will your trading improve? Based on a unique calculation method, the indicator analyzes the trend, analyzes the current support and resistance, and obtains the current important support resistance and single direction, the calculated stop profit and sto
Price Action Trend Pro Combo mt4
Michael Oko Oboh
Indicators
In Simple Terms This indicator acts like two expert traders working together — one using RSI, the other using MACD. Instead of you looking at both separately and guessing, it combines their opinions into one clear signal: buy arrow or sell arrow . Once an arrow appears, it stays put. No disappearing tricks. What Makes It Different Most indicators give you raw lines and numbers. This one gives you a final verdict by requiring both RSI and MACD to agree before showing a signal. That’s the "combo"
ScalperMulti
Andrey Spiridonov
Indicators
ScalperMulti is a multicurrency indicator for professional traders. The indicator shows the complete market situation for the trader. The main advantage of this indicator is that it simultaneously analyzes six major currency pairs on all timeframes from M1 to MN. The indicator analyzes the trend strength. The indicator generates color-coded signals to visualize the market situation: Green - ascending trend. Red - descending trend. Yellow - trend is not defined. The indicator is excellent for sca
Dashboard Multi Currency MTF Stochastic
Anon Candra N
Indicators
With this trading tool, you can scan 15 markets simultaneously . Introducing, new trading indicator 2024 : ️ Dashboard Multi Currency Multi Time Frame Stochastic. There are at least two reasons why I created this trading tool : First , I'm bored of only observing one market. Second , I don't want to lose the entry moment in another market. That's why I want to know other market conditions at the same time. For this reason, I need a scanner that can scan the conditions of several markets si
Super Trend Double Pro
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Super Trend Double Pro - Includes the classic SuperTrend indicator x2 - Includes two indicators for much better market analysis - Comes with various settings - Comes with a display - Displays statistical win/loss information The "Super Trend Double Pro" indicator provides the ability to combine two of the classic SuperTrend indicators into one, displaying two indicators with different settings on the same chart. The indicator comes with many customizable settings as well as a display which sh
Binary hh 6
Roman Lomaev
Indicators
The Binary HH 6 indicator is designed for binary options trading and works on M1 and M5 timeframes with any currency pair. It can also be used for Forex trading. Key Features: Expiration: Default setting is 1 candle, but you can adjust the expiration period from 1 to 3 candles in the settings. Trend Analysis: The indicator works with the trend and provides signals in the form of arrows on the chart: Blue Arrow – Buy signal. Red Arrow – Sell signal. Alerts: Signals are displayed as buffer arrows
TrendBand Navigator Pro
Changgang Wang
Indicators
TrendBand Navigator Pro – Non-Repainting Multi-Timeframe Trading System Powered by proprietary multi-dimensional trend band algorithm delivering clear arrow signals Big Arrows Define Direction Small Arrows Capture Entries   Core Advantages   Intelligent Noise Filtering Volatility-adaptive technology avoids false breakouts, triggers arrows only during strong trends   Multi-Timeframe Compatibility Automatically adapts from 1-minute to monthly charts for all trading strategies   Vis
Buyers of this product also purchase
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
5 (27)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Neuro Poseidon MT4
Daria Rezueva
4.8 (45)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for all
DayTrader PRO MT4
Davit Beridze
3.5 (4)
Indicators
DayTrader PRO (Buy DayTrader PRO and Get another Paid Self Optimizing indicator for Free as Bonus) DayTrader PRO   is an advanced trading indicator that combines John Ehlers' Laguerre Filter with a powerful Auto-Optimization Engine. Instead of using fixed parameters, the indicator automatically searches for the best settings based on recent market conditions, helping you adapt to changing volatility without constant manual adjustments. The indicator generates clear   BUY   and   SELL   signals
Zoryk Gold mt4
Reda El Koutbane
5 (1)
Indicators
discount ends soon original price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 4 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss, or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactl
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (171)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (104)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
Beast Super Signal
Florian Zuercher
4.73 (89)
Indicators
Limited SALE Now On!!! Get 20% OFF! Was $249, now only $199! The Beast Super Signal indicator is a straightforward, trend-based indicator that's easy to use. It continuously monitors current market conditions, looking for new trends or opportunities to join existing ones. When all of its internal strategies align perfectly, the indicator provides a buy or sell signal. Just act on the signal arrow alert; no additional confirmation is needed. This versatile trading tool works across all currency
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that driv
Gold Signal Pro XAUUSD with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
5 (3)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT4) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
Scalper Inside PRO helps you read the intraday trend and plan a trade before you enter the market. It is built around three exclusive strategies for a sharper read of the market. The moment a signal appears, the indicator evaluates market direction and calculates the key levels, so you see the potential entry, the expected stop-loss and several profit-taking levels in advance. Detailed performance statistics show how different instruments and strategies performed in history and help you pick ass
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (12)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
KT Renko Patterns MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
2.33 (3)
Indicators
KT Renko Patterns identifies eight formations on an existing live Renko chart and draws the pattern structure, a stop-loss reference, and Fibonacci target levels directly on the chart. Set up the Renko chart first. MetaTrader does not create Renko charts by default. Open a live Renko chart with the generator of your choice, then attach this indicator to that chart. The indicator analyzes Renko bricks. It does not create the bricks or place trades. As new bricks arrive, the indicator watches for
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.78 (9)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System   is currently available for $99. The price will   increase to $199   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-re
BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Prop Firm Sniper
Mohamed Hassan
4.33 (6)
Indicators
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
Finesia Sniper
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
TMM Channel System
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. Y
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
More from author
Slippage Monitor MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
4.33 (3)
Utilities
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in csv file. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT5_Data_Folder\MQL5\Files.  Go to   "File " --> "Open Data Folder"   . Warning :   Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it mo
FREE
Slippage Monitor
Ziheng Zhuang
4.8 (5)
Utilities
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in files. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT4_Data_Folder\MQL4\Files.  Go to "File " --> "Open Data Folder" . Warning : Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it monitors al
FREE
Account Summary MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a MetaTrader 5 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol. Input Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. The summary is saved into a file in MQL5\Files folder. MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.co
FREE
Account Summary
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This is a MetaTrader 4 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol. Input Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder. Also, there is pop-up window for a
FREE
Account Export
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a MetaTrader 4 script. It helps to export all trades into a CSV file as per Symbol and selected periods. Input Select Symbol: This is 2-option input. Select current symbol or all symbols to export its orders. Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Da
FREE
Cross Trend Line to Trade
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This EA provides the following functions: Open a position: When the price crosses the trend line, open a long or short order Closing: When the price crosses the trend line, close the long or short position Trailing stop loss: EA will continue to increase the stop loss of long orders or lower the stop loss of short orders along the trend line. The line can be a trend line or a horizontal line,       Trend lines can be rays or line segments. Line segments have a special function, which is to only
Color Candles Show the Trend Change
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The indicator includes two parts. Part I: Color Candles Show the Major Trend Color candles is to identify the market state by color candlesticks. As shown in the screenshots, if the color is Aqua, the market is in a state when you should place long orders or exit short orders. If the color is Tomato, it is the time to place short orders or exit long orders. If the color is changing, it is better to wait for its completion (until the current bar is closed). Part II: Draw bands The inner bands is
Quick Panel
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. MT5 Version： Quick Panel Hedging Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting) Show the average
Quick Panel Pro
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool, which integrates a flexible risk control and six groups of trading panels. MT5 Version:  Quick Panel Pro Hedging Features Calculating lots is easy and fast: move the StopLine, the calculation is processed immediately Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on the strategy tester, use this feature to do training or review your s
Currency Relative Strength
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDU
Alpha Bands
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
This indicator shows the main trend on the current chart. Features This indicator includes two bands, one is the inner white bands, another is the outer blue bands. If the white dotted line crosses down the white solid line, this means that the trend has changed to be bearish. If the white dotted line crosses up the white solid line, this means that the trend has changed to be bullish. Once the crossing happened, it will not repaint. Settings ShowColorCandle: if 'true', it will show the color
Multi Pairs Trading
Ziheng Zhuang
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click OPEN button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click CLOSE button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manual orders
Gamma Bands
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
This indcator shows the trend with the color histogram. It is simple and easy to use. Usage: If the histogram changes from the aqua to the fuchsia, which means the trend is up. If the histogram changes from the fuchsia to the aqua,which means the trend is down. Inputs: MaPeriods: the periods of moving average. f1: the multiplier of inner bands f2: the multiplier of outer bands Popup Window Alert Email Alert Mobile Push Alert Alerts When the trend changes from the long trend to the short trend or
Pair Power Matrix
Ziheng Zhuang
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is designed to show the pair power of the major 28 paris with RSI,Stochostic,and CCI. The power value is sorted from the weak to the strong. The weaker pairs: the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the top 3 rows The stronger pairs:   the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the bottom 3 rows Users can add another symbol, so it can calculate 28+1 symbols. My advice: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729880 A free EA with Pair Power Matrix  ---  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7328
Reversal Point MT4
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in default. MetaTrader 5 Version: Reversal Point Please note that the singal
Color Candles Identify the Major Trend
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The indicator includes two parts. Part I: Color Candles Show the Major Trend Color candles is to identify the market state by color candlesticks. As shown in the screenshots, if the color is Aqua, the market is in a state when you should place long orders or exit short orders. If the color is Tomato, it is the time to place short orders or exit long orders. If the color is changing, it is better to wait for its completion (until the current bar is closed). Part II: Draw bands The inner bands is
Quick Panel Pro Hedging
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel Pro Features Calculating lots is easy and fast: move the StopLine, the calculation is processed immediately Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting) Show the average price on a yellow-background panel and draw the lin
Quick Panel Hedging
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel This Panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit
Gamma Bands MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
Gamma Bands   This indcator shows the trend with the color histogram. It is simple and easy to use. Usage: If the histogram changes from the aqua to the fuchsia, which means the trend is up. If the histogram changes from the fuchsia to the aqua,which means the trend is down. Inputs: MaPeriods: the periods of moving average. f1: the multiplier of inner bands f2: the multiplier of outer bands   Popup Window Alert Email Alert Mobile Push Alert Alerts When the trend changes for the long trend to the
Reversal Point MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Please note that the singal is against trend,it could be continual fail. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in
Cross Trend Line to Trade MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA provides the following functions: Open a position: When the price crosses the trend line, open a long or short order Closing: When the price crosses the trend line, close the long or short position Trailing stop loss: EA will continue to increase the stop loss of long orders or lower the stop loss of short orders along the trend line. The line can be a trend line or a horizontal line,       Trend lines can be rays or line segments. Line segments have a special function, which is to only
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click   OPEN   button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click   CLOSE   button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manua
Currency Relative Strength MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUS
Filter:
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen
779
Jimmy Christianus Hendrikus Janssen 2025.01.15 19:19 
 

very good indicator

update! i use i for a couple of days now it is a must have tool for traders. so clear and reliabile

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2022.03.04 12:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Qun Li
579
Qun Li 2019.09.14 21:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Thomas Fairhurst
1182
Thomas Fairhurst 2019.06.15 10:04 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tim Eubanks
5763
Tim Eubanks 2018.03.13 08:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

philippe germain
2800
philippe germain 2018.03.09 15:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

2458
565
2458 2018.02.27 15:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2018.01.28 11:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

alexsxs72
398
alexsxs72 2018.01.26 09:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review