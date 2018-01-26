Beta Bands
- Indicators
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Ziheng ZhuangAbout me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
- Version: 7.10
- Updated: 19 May 2022
- Activations: 10
This indicator shows main trend, entry zone and exit zone.
This is a muti-timeframe indicator, so it is always repainting in the current period of the higher timeframe.
Features
- Colorful Histogram: it indicates the main trend, the tomato means the market is bearish,and the sky blue means the market is bullish.
- Inner Blue Bands: it is entry zone for entry market, the market is relatively safe for entry.
- Outer Yellow Bands: it is exit zone for exit market, the market is oversold or overbought.
Settings
- AutoMatchTimeFrame: if true,the indicator will automatically select a higher timeframe
- InpTimeFrame: input timeframe by users if AutoMatchTimeFrame is false.
- BullColor: the color of histogram in bullish market (default is sky blue).
- BearColor: the color of histogram in bearish market (default is tomato).
Usage
Entry the market when the price is in the inner bands. If the price reached outer bands, order should be closed.
The key of trading is to select a proper timeframe. Of course, you may create your strategy based on this indicator.
very good indicator
update! i use i for a couple of days now it is a must have tool for traders. so clear and reliabile