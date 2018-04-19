RadarPriceActionSmallTF

This panel is designed for quick visual search for the price action patterns on several instruments simultaneously. It is possible to add and remove instruments. Clicking the signal button allows you to quickly move to the chart with the identified pattern and timeframe. The panel searches for 8 candlestick patterns: PIN-BAR, EXTERNAL BAR, INSIDE BAR, DOJI, LEVEL, HIGH/LOW OF N BAR, FAKEY, ONE-WAY N BAR. Any of the patterns or the periods can be disabled by clicking its title. It can also search in history (by previous bars) with the buttons "<<" and ">>", as well as send push notifications at periods M1, M5, M15, M30, H1. For correct operation, it is better to use a broker with 5-digit quotes. It features a highly customizable interface and adjustment of pattern search. The panel can be scrolled using the "UP" and "DOWN" keys.





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