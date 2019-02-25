Gamma Bands MT5

Gamma Bands

 

This indcator shows the trend with the color histogram. It is simple and easy to use.

Usage:

  • If the histogram changes from the aqua to the fuchsia, which means the trend is up.
  • If the histogram changes from the fuchsia to the aqua,which means the trend is down.

Inputs:

  • MaPeriods: the periods of moving average.
  • f1: the multiplier of inner bands
  • f2: the multiplier of outer bands
  •  
  • Popup Window Alert
  • Email Alert
  • Mobile Push Alert

Alerts

  • When the trend changes for the long trend to the short trend or vice versa.
  • When price crosses up the outter band,alert for closing buy orders.
  • When price crosses down the outer band, alert for closing sell orders.
Version for MT4: Gamma Bands


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Slippage Monitor MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
4.33 (3)
Utilities
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in csv file. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT5_Data_Folder\MQL5\Files.  Go to   "File " --> "Open Data Folder"   . Warning :   Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it mo
FREE
Slippage Monitor
Ziheng Zhuang
4.8 (5)
Utilities
This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in files. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT4_Data_Folder\MQL4\Files.  Go to "File " --> "Open Data Folder" . Warning : Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it monitors al
FREE
Account Summary MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a MetaTrader 5 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol. Input Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. The summary is saved into a file in MQL5\Files folder. MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.co
FREE
Account Summary
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This is a MetaTrader 4 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol. Input Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder. Also, there is pop-up window for a
FREE
Account Export
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a MetaTrader 4 script. It helps to export all trades into a CSV file as per Symbol and selected periods. Input Select Symbol: This is 2-option input. Select current symbol or all symbols to export its orders. Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Da
FREE
Cross Trend Line to Trade
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This EA provides the following functions: Open a position: When the price crosses the trend line, open a long or short order Closing: When the price crosses the trend line, close the long or short position Trailing stop loss: EA will continue to increase the stop loss of long orders or lower the stop loss of short orders along the trend line. The line can be a trend line or a horizontal line,       Trend lines can be rays or line segments. Line segments have a special function, which is to only
Color Candles Show the Trend Change
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The indicator includes two parts. Part I: Color Candles Show the Major Trend Color candles is to identify the market state by color candlesticks. As shown in the screenshots, if the color is Aqua, the market is in a state when you should place long orders or exit short orders. If the color is Tomato, it is the time to place short orders or exit long orders. If the color is changing, it is better to wait for its completion (until the current bar is closed). Part II: Draw bands The inner bands is
Quick Panel
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. MT5 Version： Quick Panel Hedging Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting) Show the average
Quick Panel Pro
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool, which integrates a flexible risk control and six groups of trading panels. MT5 Version:  Quick Panel Pro Hedging Features Calculating lots is easy and fast: move the StopLine, the calculation is processed immediately Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on the strategy tester, use this feature to do training or review your s
Currency Relative Strength
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDU
Alpha Bands
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
This indicator shows the main trend on the current chart. Features This indicator includes two bands, one is the inner white bands, another is the outer blue bands. If the white dotted line crosses down the white solid line, this means that the trend has changed to be bearish. If the white dotted line crosses up the white solid line, this means that the trend has changed to be bullish. Once the crossing happened, it will not repaint. Settings ShowColorCandle: if 'true', it will show the color
Beta Bands
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator shows main trend, entry zone and exit zone. This is a muti-timeframe indicator, so it is always repainting in the current period of the higher timeframe. Features Colorful Histogram: it indicates the main trend, the tomato means the market is bearish,and the sky blue means the market is bullish. Inner Blue Bands: it is entry zone for entry market, the market is relatively safe for entry. Outer Yellow Bands: it is exit zone for exit market, the market is oversold or overbought.
Multi Pairs Trading
Ziheng Zhuang
Experts
This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click OPEN button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click CLOSE button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manual orders
Gamma Bands
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
This indcator shows the trend with the color histogram. It is simple and easy to use. Usage: If the histogram changes from the aqua to the fuchsia, which means the trend is up. If the histogram changes from the fuchsia to the aqua,which means the trend is down. Inputs: MaPeriods: the periods of moving average. f1: the multiplier of inner bands f2: the multiplier of outer bands Popup Window Alert Email Alert Mobile Push Alert Alerts When the trend changes from the long trend to the short trend or
Pair Power Matrix
Ziheng Zhuang
3.67 (3)
Indicators
This indicator is designed to show the pair power of the major 28 paris with RSI,Stochostic,and CCI. The power value is sorted from the weak to the strong. The weaker pairs: the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the top 3 rows The stronger pairs:   the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the bottom 3 rows Users can add another symbol, so it can calculate 28+1 symbols. My advice: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729880 A free EA with Pair Power Matrix  ---  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7328
Reversal Point MT4
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in default. MetaTrader 5 Version: Reversal Point Please note that the singal
Color Candles Identify the Major Trend
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The indicator includes two parts. Part I: Color Candles Show the Major Trend Color candles is to identify the market state by color candlesticks. As shown in the screenshots, if the color is Aqua, the market is in a state when you should place long orders or exit short orders. If the color is Tomato, it is the time to place short orders or exit long orders. If the color is changing, it is better to wait for its completion (until the current bar is closed). Part II: Draw bands The inner bands is
Quick Panel Pro Hedging
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel Pro Features Calculating lots is easy and fast: move the StopLine, the calculation is processed immediately Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting) Show the average price on a yellow-background panel and draw the lin
Quick Panel Hedging
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel This Panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit
Reversal Point MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Please note that the singal is against trend,it could be continual fail. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in
Cross Trend Line to Trade MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA provides the following functions: Open a position: When the price crosses the trend line, open a long or short order Closing: When the price crosses the trend line, close the long or short position Trailing stop loss: EA will continue to increase the stop loss of long orders or lower the stop loss of short orders along the trend line. The line can be a trend line or a horizontal line,       Trend lines can be rays or line segments. Line segments have a special function, which is to only
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click   OPEN   button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click   CLOSE   button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manua
Currency Relative Strength MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUS
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lapigna
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lapigna 2025.03.29 13:46 
 

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Valentin Butorin
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Valentin Butorin 2020.10.01 17:21 
 

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Oluwaseyi Olakojo
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Oluwaseyi Olakojo 2019.07.06 21:50 
 

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