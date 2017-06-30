Account Summary

This is a MetaTrader 4 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol.





Input

Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified.

Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input.

Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input.

The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder.

Also, there is pop-up window for a short summary.

Note: If Select Period is not Date Specified, you do not need to set "Specify Starting Date" and "Specify Ending Date".

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23949

