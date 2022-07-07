Hide SL and TP

Hidden StopLoss, Hidden TakeProfit,  Hidden Stop Loss, Hidden Take Profit,  Hidden SL, Hidden TP

Broker will not be able to know the StopLoss and TakeProfit price.

Auto Hidden Stop Loss and Hidden Take Profit MT4 is an assistant for all those who forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time.

This tool automatically tracks trades without Stop Loss and Take Profit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings.


Input Parameters:

  • Hide Take Profit: (1)True is On.
  • Take Profit points: Number Point.
  • Hide Stop Loss: (1)  True is On.
  • Stop Loss points: Number Point.



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Trinh Van Kien
Indicators
Bar Candle with Alert: Is Candlestick charts are arranged differently. The length of the candles, showing the strength of the trend When the length of the candle is short, advice is not to trade. We can put an alert on the indicator and then find an entry point You can set the value Alert, Notification.  Set different values ​​for each pair. And On OFF    Alert on Terminal,    Notification on Smartphone. Notifications - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help How to Setup MT4/MT5 Mobile Al
Auto Set Stop Loss and Take Profit
Trinh Van Kien
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT4  is an assistant for all those who forget to set Stop Loss and Take Profit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without Stop Loss and Take Profit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. Input Parameters: Set Take Profit: True is On. Take Profit points:  Number Point. Set Stop Loss:  True is On. Stop Loss points: Number Point.
Notifications outside of Bollinger bands MT4
Trinh Van Kien
Indicators
Notifications outside of Bollinger Bands: Send phone Notification and window alerts when price breaks out of Bollinger bands Low & High. You can set the value Alert, Notification. And On OFF    Alert on Terminal,    Notification on Smartphone. Notifications - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help How to Setup MT4/MT5 Mobile Alerts Right to Your Phone (forexschoolonline.com)
Notifications outside of RSI MT4
Trinh Van Kien
Indicators
Notifications outside of RSI: only MT4 Send phone   Notification   and window alerts when price Over RSI: Default: Over Buy RSI=70 &  Over Sell RSI=30. You can set the value Alert, Notification, Over Buy,  Over Sell. And On OFF    Alert on Terminal,    Notification on Smartphone. Notifications - Client Terminal Settings - MetaTrader 4 Help How to Setup MT4/MT5 Mobile Alerts Right to Your Phone (forexschoolonline.com)
My forex funds risk management
Trinh Van Kien
Utilities
MFF FTMO risk management helps to close all orders when the balance falls below the previously set level. Input Parameters: Management Type:   Percent % Daily drawdown (MFF). Close all orders if Percent % drawdown based on equity: Set  Percent  with this  Management Type. Management Type : Set Equity Close all (FTMO). Number of Equity to close all orders:  Set Number with this  Management Type.
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