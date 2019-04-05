Pair Power Matrix
- Indicators
-
Ziheng ZhuangAbout me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
- Version: 4.30
- Updated: 17 April 2020
- Activations: 5
This indicator is designed to show the pair power of the major 28 paris with RSI,Stochostic,and CCI.
The power value is sorted from the weak to the strong.
- The weaker pairs: the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the top 3 rows
- The stronger pairs: the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the bottom 3 rows
Users can add another symbol, so it can calculate 28+1 symbols.
My advice: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729880
Inputs:
- Forex Suffix -- the suffix of the major 28 forex symbols
- Additional Symbol Settings
- Additional Symbol(without suffix) -- set the additional symbol,do not include the suffix.
- Suffix for Additional Symbol -- set the suffix for the the additional symbol.
- Hide CandleStick -- if it is true,the chart candlestick or bar will be hiden,namely invisible.
=========RSI Settings========
- Timeframe -- the timeframe for RSI indicator
- Period -- the period for RSI indicator
- Apply to -- the applied price for RSI indicator
=========Stochastic Settings========
- Timeframe -- the timeframe for Stochastic indicator
- K period -- the K period for Stochastic indicator
- D period -- the D period for Stochastic indicator
- Slowing -- the slowing for Stochastic indicator
- Ma Method -- the ma method for Stochastic indicator
- Price field -- the price field for Stochastic indicator
=========CCI Settings========
- Timeframe -- the timeframe for CCI indicator
- Period -- the period for CCI indicator
- Apply to -- the applied price for CCI indicator
=========Alert Settings========
- Alert Period in Minute : send email or mobile notice as the period of the setting minutes.
- Email -- if true, the indicator will send email with the strongest/weakest pairs as the period of the setting minutes.
- Mobile -- if true the indicator will send mobile notice with the stronest/weakest pairs as the period of the setting minutes.
just got it and already proving well worth 5 stars....get it while still cheap!