Auto Trade Manager MT4

You can finally leave a trade running without any worry!


What is Auto Trade Manager MT4?

It is an EA that does not take trades (unless on 'Strategy Tester Mode') but manages an active trade; this is done by automatically moving the stop loss by the user's specifications.


Features!

- Automatically places stop loss at break-even (Settings: Pips in profit, % of TP, % of SL)

- Automatically trails your stop loss (Settings: Pips in profit, Money in profit, Stop loss on Moving Average)


Can I test this on Strategy Tester?

Yes you can! First, go to 'Inputs' and set 'Strategy Tester Mode' to 'True'.

Then, you can tweak the settings however you like and see how the EA automatically places stops at break-even and trails them.

When trading manual on a live account, remember to set 'Strategy Tester Mode' to 'False'. (If not, it will take trades automatically)

The 'Strategy Tester Mode' uses a trade entry strategy of the following:

- Buys: Candle close on current timeframe above 100EMA, 13EMA crosses above 17EMA (0.01 fixed lot size)

- Sells: Candle close on current timeframe below 100EMA, 13EMA crosses below 17EMA (0.01 fixed lot size)


Default EA Settings:

- Breakeven at 100% of SL

- Trailing Stop at 100SMA

- Trailing Start at 100% of SL

- Trailing Step = 1 Pip


Note: There will be future updates to make the EA more accommodating to a myriad of trading styles and strategies (Soon, I will be adding an option to trail your stops in accordance to the ATR indicator)


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