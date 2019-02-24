Gamma Bands
- Indicators
-
Ziheng ZhuangAbout me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 9 April 2025
- Activations: 5
This indcator shows the trend with the color histogram. It is simple and easy to use.
Usage:
- If the histogram changes from the aqua to the fuchsia, which means the trend is up.
- If the histogram changes from the fuchsia to the aqua,which means the trend is down.
Inputs:
- MaPeriods: the periods of moving average.
- f1: the multiplier of inner bands
- f2: the multiplier of outer bands
- Popup Window Alert
- Email Alert
- Mobile Push Alert
Alerts
- When the trend changes from the long trend to the short trend or vice versa.
- When price crosses up the outter band,alert for closing buy orders.
- When price crosses down the outer band, alert for closing sell orders.
The version for MT5: Gamma Bands
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