Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT4

Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies.

The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alert based on your selected rules.

If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you.

Download the demo version (works on GBPUSD, EURJPY and NZDUSD symbols)

Read the full description of scanner parameters in the blog page.

Which rules Ichimoku Assistant checks?

This ichimoku Assistant checks 21 different rules that you can use their combinations to implement any type of ichimoku strategy in the chart. 

Rules that check the cross of two lines:

  • Tenkan/Kijun Cross: Tenkan-sen line crossing up/down Kijun-sen line
  • Price/Kijun Cross: price crosses Kijun-sen line upward/downward
  • Price/Tenkan Cross: price crosses Tenkan-sen line upward/downward
  • Future Senkou A/B Cross: Future value of Senkou A line crosses Senkou B line upward/downward
  • Chikou/Price Cross: Chikou line crosses price upward/downward

Rules that check which line is above/below another line:

  • Tenkan/Kijun Position: Tenkan-sen line is above/below Kijun-sen line
  • Price/Tenkan Position: price is above/below Tenkan-sen line
  • Price/Kijun Position: price is above/below Kijun-sen line
  • Price/Cloud Position: price is above/below ichimoku cloud
  • Tenkan/Cloud Position: Tenkan line is above/below ichimoku cloud
  • Kijun/Cloud Position: Kijun line is above/below ichimoku cloud
  • Current Senkou A/B Position: Current Senkou A line is above/below current Senkou B line
  • Future Senkou A/B Position: Future Senkou A line is above/below future Senkou B line
  • Chikou/Price Position: Chikou line is above/below price

Rules that check the direction of an ichimoku line:

  • Tenkan Direction: Tenkan-sen line moving up/down
  • Future Cloud Direction: future ichimoku Cloud moving up/down
  • Price leaves Cloud: price leaves the cloud from up/down
  • Tenkan leaves Cloud: Tenkan line leaves the cloud from up/down
  • Kijun leaves Cloud: Kijun line leaves the cloud from up/down
Rules to find the best spots for order setups:

  • Breakout from the last High/Low
  • Pullback to defined percent


Scanner Features:

  • For all above rules you can reverse the rule in the indicator's setting. For example when price goes above the cloud, with reversing the rule indicator gives sell alert instead of buy alert.
  • You can minimize the panel by selecting the exact timeframes that you want to show on the panel.
  • You can select/deselect the rules and timeframes that you want to receive alert for them from the indicator settings and also directly from the panel.
  • In the scanner settings there are different filters for optimizing the rules to get the best alerts for your strategy.
  • There are a full set of parameters for customizing the appearance of the panel.
  • You don't need to set rules for buy and sell separately, indicator automatically considers the opposite rules for buy/sell.

Different Alert Types:

You can enable the following alerts at the same time in the settings.

  • Show Pop Up Alert: Show alert window when scanner alert triggers.
  • Send Push Notification: Send push notification to mobile phone when scanner alert triggers. (You should set metatrader notifications options)
  • Send Email: Send email when scanner alert triggers. (You should set metatrader email options)

Use the power of Ichimoku Assistant in your EAs:

This ichimoku scanner has a fast and lightweight version (bridge) that you can use in the code of expert advisors and indicators to check different rules of ichimoku indicator for all metatrader timeframes.

  • If you want to trade based on Ichimoku indicator in your trading strategy you can use the bridge in your expert advisor code (with iCustom function).
  • Bridge is included in the lifetime licenses of the scanner, contact me after buying the scanner and I'll send the bridge to you.
  • You will receive a sample EA to see how to use the bridge in the expert advisor code.

If you have any questions, please ask in the comments section. I'll do my best to answer your questions.


    Yusuf Hamzah
    871
    Yusuf Hamzah 2023.07.19 14:02 
     

    Overall, I am happy with the purchase. I leave one star out for the Completeness because there is always room for improvement in any software (bug, code optimization, additional feature etc). It is of a very high quality Ichimoku Indicator I have ever encountered though.

    RSI Divergence Indicator MT5
    Amir Atif
    4.66 (35)
    Indicators
    RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and   RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for   RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level Price returns to previous H/L C
    FREE
    Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner MT5
    Amir Atif
    Indicators
    40% off. Original price: $50 Advanced Bollinger Bands Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe Bollinger bands dashboard that monitors and analyzes the Bollinger Bands indicator from one chart. This panel scans the Bollinger bands indicator in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for price overbought/oversold, price consolidation (Bollinger bands squeeze), and consolidation breakout (squeeze break)  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instrument
    MACD Divergence Indicator MT5
    Amir Atif
    4.59 (29)
    Indicators
    MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email) . Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Crea
    FREE
    RSI Divergence Scanner MT5
    Amir Atif
    5 (4)
    Utilities
    RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Full desc
    MACD Divergence Scanner MT5
    Amir Atif
    4.33 (3)
    Utilities
    MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,M20,H3,H8 timeframes of 20 symbols of Market Watch window)
    Ichimoku Trend Alert MT5
    Amir Atif
    5 (6)
    Indicators
    Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order:   Checks the price position relative to
    FREE
    All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (5)
    Utilities
    Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
    RSI Divergence Indicator MT4
    Amir Atif
    4.79 (14)
    Indicators
    RSI divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and RSI   indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for RSI   divergences: RSI   line cross 50 level (doesn't repaint) Price returns to
    FREE
    Order Manager MT5
    Amir Atif
    Utilities
    50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT4 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
    All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
    Amir Atif
    4.8 (5)
    Utilities
    Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
    MACD Divergence Indicator MT4
    Amir Atif
    4 (6)
    Indicators
    MACD divergence indicator finds divergences between price chart and MACD indicator and informs you with alerts (popup, mobile notification or email). Its main use is to find trend reversals in the chart. Always use the divergence indicators with other technical assets like support resistance zones, candlestick patterns and price action to have a higher possibility to find trend reversals. Three confirmation type for MACD divergences: MACD line cross zero level Price returns to previous H/L Creat
    FREE
    Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT5
    Amir Atif
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    50% off. Original price: $60 Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alerts based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and it
    Moving Average Trend Alert MT5
    Amir Atif
    4.89 (9)
    Indicators
    Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover. Moving Average Trend Alert features: Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs. Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment. Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels. Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator. Popup, email, and phone no
    FREE
    Multi Timeframe Support and Resistance Zones MT5
    Amir Atif
    Indicators
    50% off. Original price: $60 Support and Resistance zones indicator for MT5 is a multi-timeframe panel and alert that finds support and resistance zones and pivot points for all timeframes of MetaTrader 5 and gives alert when price has interaction with them. Download demo version (works on GBPUSD, EURJPY and NZDUSD symbols) Read the full description of scanner parameters in the blog page . Many unique features in one indicator: Integrating support and resistance zones and pivot points in one in
    Reward Multiplier MT5
    Amir Atif
    Utilities
    50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the first order. When your trade
    Ichimoku Trend Alert MT4
    Amir Atif
    4.5 (4)
    Indicators
    Ichimoku Trend Alert is the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with Alerts and signal filters. Ichimoku Trend Alert features: Optional check of Ichimoku cloud, Tenkan sen(Conversion Line), Kijun sen(Base Line), Senkou span A, Senkou span B, and Chikou span relative to price, and more. Popup, email, and phone notification alerts for selected symbols and timeframes. There are 9 classic Ichimoku trend filters you can enable/disable in settings: Price/Cloud Order: Checks the price position relative to t
    FREE
    Advanced Indicator Scanner MT5
    Amir Atif
    Indicators
    Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
    Reward Multiplier MT5 Mini
    Amir Atif
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk.Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT4 version   here You only open the
    FREE
    Support and Resistance Dashboard MT5
    Amir Atif
    5 (2)
    Utilities
    40% off. Original price: $50 Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT5 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M4,M5,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes) Full desc
    Order Manager MT4
    Amir Atif
    3.67 (3)
    Utilities
    50% off. Original price: $60 Order Manager is a trade assistant and trade copier with a money manager that helps traders open, modify and close manual trades and also copy their trades between multiple accounts in the most simple way to help them focus more on their market analysis and open orders with just a few clicks. Download Demo here  (It only works on demo accounts for 14 days) Full guide   here MT5 version here Order Manager features: Works on all instruments such as currency pairs, i
    Triangle Finder MT5
    Amir Atif
    3.67 (3)
    Indicators
    50% off. Original price: $60 Triangle Finder is a multi symbol multi timeframe dashboard that finds symmetrical triangle pattern in 28 symbols and 9 timeframes with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1, M5 and M10) Settings description   here MT4 version   here Triangle Finder features: Realtime monitoring of 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Deep scan mode to scan all market watch symbo
    Moving Average Trend Scanner MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (5)
    Indicators
    40% off. Original price: $50 Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover  with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!). Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings
    Moving Average Trend Scanner MT5
    Amir Atif
    Indicators
    40% off. Original price: $50 Moving Average Trend Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe triple MA crossover dashboard that helps traders to monitor, and identify potential market trends from one chart. This panel scans 3 moving averages in up to 28 configurable instruments and 9 timeframes for triple moving average alignment and moving average crossover with a deep scan feature to scan all market watch symbols (up to 1000 instruments!).   Download Demo   here   (Scans only M1 and M6) Setti
    RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
    Moving Average Trend Alert MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (3)
    Indicators
    Moving Average Trend Alert is a triple MA indicator that helps traders to identify potential market trends based on 3 MAs alignment and crossover. Moving Average Trend Alert features: Customizable short-term, medium-term, and long-term MAs. Option to filter signals based on a minimum distance between moving averages to avoid premature MAs alignment. Optional Filter of signals with RSI indicator overbought/oversold levels. Optional Filter of signals with ADX indicator. Popup, email, and phone no
    FREE
    Reward Multiplier MT4 Mini
    Amir Atif
    4.67 (3)
    Utilities
    Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download full version here  ( In the mini version. Starting lot is fixed at 0.01 (or minimum allowed lot size ) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the
    FREE
    Reward Multiplier MT4
    Amir Atif
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    50% off. Original price: $375 Reward Multiplier is a semi-automatic trade manager based on pyramid trading that opens additional orders with the running profit of your trades to maximize return exponentially without increasing the risk. Unlike other similar EAs, this tool shows potential profit/loss and reward to risk ratio before even entering the first trade! Download Demo here  (starting lot is fixed at 0.01) Guide + tips here MT5 version   here You only open the first order. When your tr
    ATR Scanner Pro MT5
    Amir Atif
    Indicators
    40% off. Original price: $50 ATR Scanner Pro is a multi symbol multi timeframe volatility scanner that monitors and analyzes Average True Range indicator value in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes in 3 modes : ATR value:   As a volatility dashboard it shows the ATR indicator value in all pairs and timeframes and signals when the ATR value reaches a maximum or minimum in a given duration. Short term ATR/Long term ATR ratio:  It shows ratio of 2 ATRs with different periods. It's useful in detect
    RSI Scanner MT5
    Amir Atif
    Indicators
    25% off. Original price: $40 RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1, M5 and M10) Settings description   here MT4 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. Supports a
    RSI Scanner MT4
    Amir Atif
    Indicators
    25% off. Original price: $40 RSI Scanner is a multi symbol multi timeframe RSI dashboard that monitors Relative Strength Index indicator for price entering and exiting overbought and oversold in up to 28 symbols and 9 timeframes. Download Demo here  (Scans only M1 and M5) Settings description   here MT5 version   here RSI Scanner features: Signals RSI entering and exiting the overbought and oversold zones. Monitors 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes at the same time. You can choose
    Overall, I am happy with the purchase. I leave one star out for the Completeness because there is always room for improvement in any software (bug, code optimization, additional feature etc). It is of a very high quality Ichimoku Indicator I have ever encountered though.

