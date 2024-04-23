TP SL Calculator for MT4

For MT5: TP SL Calculator

This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price.

Feature:

- Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points.

- Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0. Loss is expressed in money and points.

- Calculate profit/loss of all BUY and SELL positions at a specific price. You only need to draw a horizontal line and this tool will help you to calculate profit/loss at that line.


Works smoothly on any symbol/instrument, account type or broker.


Contact me for support:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn 

Check my other products:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thucpn/seller


If you have any ideas for this indicator or other products, please leave a comment or contact me.

If you are happy with this indicator, please rate 5 stars and leave positive comment. I would greatly appreciate your positive review.

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Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
Master Close via Telegram for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Master Close via Telegram can help you perform some management tasks on MT4/MT5 remotely via your Telegram by one click, easy to set up & use. Demo here (see more Master Notify   Master Control  ) ************************************************************************************ LIST OF COMMANDS: info_acc -  Get account info info_pen -   Get pending orders details info_pos -   Get positions details info_pos_sum -   Get positions summary close_pen -   Delete all pending orders close_pos_all -
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** NOTE: This indicator uses realtime data. Thus DO NOT download Demo version. If you still need demo version, please refer to trial version . Version for MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123597 Symbol Chart Changer is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to switch between symbols and timeframes. You can choose any symbol and timeframe on the same chart with just a few clicks.  In addition, this indicator also shows the profit of the symbol through the color of the butt
Candle Countdown And Spread MT4
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This indicator displays two important pieces of information on the MT4 chart: Current Spread - Trading cost measured in points, helping traders assess optimal entry timing when spread is low. Time Countdown - Remaining time (minutes:seconds) until the current candle closes and a new candle forms, supporting candle-based trading strategies. Information is displayed as compact text in a chart corner (default top-right), with customizable position, color, and font size. The indicator updates in rea
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Candle Countdown And Spread
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This indicator displays two important pieces of information on the MT5 chart: Current Spread - Trading cost measured in points, helping traders assess optimal entry timing when spread is low. Time Countdown - Remaining time (minutes:seconds) until the current candle closes and a new candle forms, supporting candle-based trading strategies. Information is displayed as compact text in a chart corner (default top-right), with customizable position, color, and font size. The indicator updates in rea
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Symbol Chart Changer Pro
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** NOTE:   This indicator uses realtime data. Thus   DO NOT   download Demo version. If you still need demo version, please refer to   free version . Version for MT5:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/115489 Symbol Chart Changer   is an indicator/utility that offers you the option to switch between symbols and timeframes. You can choose any symbol and timeframe on the same chart with just a few clicks.  In addition, this indicator also shows the profit of the symbol through the color o
TP SL Calculator
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For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
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