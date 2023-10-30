Cross Trend Line to Trade

Trading assistant Hamed Alibakhsh Utilities

As it is known, one of the winning parameters in Forex market is Money Management, which is more crucial than a good strategy. So it is good to know that there is a hidden fact in the market, so called pip's value. Most traders pay no attention to this fact. Here comes an example to brighten up. If you have an EUR account, pip's value for each 0.1 lots on EURGBP is around 1.10380 (it depends on the current rate) and on EURUSD is around 0.85050, it means if you take a trade on each of these curre