Reversal Point MT5

The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point.



The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss.

The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss.

Please note that the singal is against trend,it could be continual fail.

Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of popup window,email or mobile push.

Inputs:

Popup Window Alert: it is false in default

Email Alert : it is false in default

Mobile Push Alert: it is false in default.



