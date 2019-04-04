Slippage Monitor

4.8

This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in files.

It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers.

The record files are saved in the folder  MT4_Data_Folder\MQL4\Files.  Go to "File " --> "Open Data Folder" .

Warning: Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them.


Usage:

  • Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it monitors all orders of all symbols.

Input:

  • Show in brief - If true, EA will show the latest 5 open/close slippage in point.
  • Record File Type - Select the file type: TXT or CSV.  I recommend TXT.

Example Open Slippage:  Slippage Monitor(60249928)-open.csv. It is the open slippage record.

Prior Time Ticket Symbol Type Lots Prior Price Open Price Slippage Open Time
2019.4.3 04:45 1546535151 CADCHF SEL 0.12 0.749 0.749 0 2019.4.3 04:45
2019.4.3 04:45 1546535168 AUDCHF SEL 0.14 0.70842 0.70845 3 2019.4.3 04:45
2019.4.3 04:48 1546535750 NZDJPY SEL 0.14 75.469 75.469 0 2019.4.3 04:48
2019.4.3 05:05 1546537773 GBPUSD BUY 0.1 1.31449 1.31449 0 2019.4.3 05:05
2019.4.3 05:30 1546538927 GBPCHF BUY 0.1 1.3119 1.31191 -1 2019.4.3 05:30

Note:

  • Prior Time -- It is the recorded time before order open
  • SEL -- It is the short for SELL
  • Prior Price -- It is the recorded price before order open
  • Open Price -- It is the real open price
  • Slippage -- It the difference in point between Prior Price and Open Price
  • for buy orders, Slippage = Prior Price - Open Price 
  • for sell orders,Slippage =  Open Price - Prior Price
  • Open Time -- The real open time.


Example Close Slippage:  Slippage Monitor(60249928)-close.csv. It is the close slippage record.

Prior Time Ticket Symbol Type Lots Prior Price Close Price Slip Point Prior Profit Close Profit Slip Money Close Time
2019.4.3 03:47 1546531016 USDJPY BUY 0.1 111.509 111.508 -1 3.14 3.05 -0.09 2019.4.3 03:47
2019.4.3 05:05 1546524103 GBPUSD BUY 0.12 1.3143 1.31431 1 16.56 16.68 0.12 2019.4.3 05:05
2019.4.3 05:05 1546514466 GBPUSD BUY 0.1 1.31439 1.31439 0 -5.3 -5.3 0 2019.4.3 05:05
2019.4.3 05:30 1546530240 GBPCHF BUY 0.12 1.31161 1.3116 -1 17.32 17.19 -0.13 2019.4.3 05:30
2019.4.3 05:30 1546514163 GBPCHF BUY 0.1 1.3116 1.3116 0 -5.81 -5.81 0 2019.4.3 05:30

Note:

  • Prior Time -- It is the recorded time before order close
  • SEL -- It is the short for SELL
  • Prior Price -- It is the recorded price before order close
  • Close Price -- It is the real close price.
  • Slip Point -- It is the slippage in point between Prior Price and Close Price.
  • for buy order close , Slip Point = Close Price - Prior Price , it is in point
  • for sell order close,  Slip Point = Prior Price - Close Price, it is in point.
  • Prior Profit -- It is the recorded profit before order close
  • Close Profit -- It is the real close profit.
  • Slip Money -- It is the slippage in money between Prior Profit and Close Profit. Slip Money = Close Profit - Prior Profit
  • Close Time -- It is the order's close time


    • Back Test:

    • You can do bact test to see how the EA works. See an example: Slippage Monitor Back Test
    • The record files are saved in the MT4_Data_Folder\test\files





    Reviews 5
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
    5825
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2025.10.19 22:30 
     

    Excellent. Very helpful.

    alpha1137
    123
    alpha1137 2024.05.30 16:14 
     

    using tool has worked really well simple direct and informative. has been great for my uses;not sure about user support never reached out though the expert is a free tool, does what it says and has benefitted me. good expert much appreciated

    Hatem Abou Ouf
    5328
    Hatem Abou Ouf 2021.10.18 16:03 
     

    nice tool, thanks

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    Lot Architect — Trade Panel & Risk-Based Position Size Calculator for MT4 Lot Architect is a one-click trade panel and risk-based position size calculator for MetaTrader 4. It works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and places Market, Limit or Stop orders in a single click. In short: position sizing, risk management and fast trade execution in one clean panel on your chart. The problem every trader knows Most accounts
    Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
    Dilwyn Tng
    5 (3)
    Utilities
    Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
    The News Filter
    Leolouiski Gan
    5 (25)
    Utilities
    This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
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    Rashed Samir
    5 (10)
    Utilities
    News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
    Riskless Pyramid
    Snapdragon Systems Ltd
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
    Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier MT4
    Muhammad Jawad Shabir
    Utilities
    Crystal CopyCat Pro Trade Copier Ultra-Fast Master–Slave Copier with Zero-Delay Execution and Cross-Platform MT5 Compatibility Architecture:   MT4 → MT4 and MT4 → MT5 Full Compatibility MT5 Version Free :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144569 MT5 Version Pro :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165051 Complete User Setup Guide:-  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764222   1. Overview Crystal CopyCat Ultimate 5.0 is a next-generation trade copy engine engineered for professi
    Grid Manual MT4
    Alfiya Fazylova
    4.71 (17)
    Utilities
    Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
    CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.88 (32)
    Utilities
    Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
    Trade Copier Professional MT4
    Tola Moses Hector
    Utilities
    Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
    Trade Signal Pro MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
    Bidhan Chandra Roy
    Utilities
    Trade Signal Pro (MT4) — Telegram Signal Provider (Utility) A lightweight utility that sends trade notifications from your MT4 account to Telegram. It does NOT open/close trades. It only reads positions/deals and sends messages. What it sends Entry signal (BUY/SELL) with Entry, SL, TP, pips + Risk:Reward   Updates when SL/TP is modified (reply/tag to the original signal)   Close notifications: TP hit / SL hit / Breakeven / Manual close   Optional Daily & Weekly performance summary (win
    Trend Line Optimizer
    Evgenii Aksenov
    4.11 (19)
    Utilities
    This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
    Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    Utilities
    VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
    VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    4.85 (61)
    Utilities
    Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
    Trading History MT4
    Siarhei Vashchylka
    5 (9)
    Utilities
    Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
    Trade Dashboard MT4
    Fatemeh Ameri
    4.96 (54)
    Utilities
    Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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    Slippage Monitor MT5
    Ziheng Zhuang
    4.33 (3)
    Utilities
    This EA is designed to monitor the slippage of opening and closing orders, and save the records in csv file. It is useful to record the slippage and evaluate brokers. The record files are saved in the folder  MT5_Data_Folder\MQL5\Files.  Go to   "File " --> "Open Data Folder"   . Warning :   Do NOT open the files directly, otherwise it will affect the exectution of EA, just copy them to another folder and open them. Usage: Open a chart and load the EA on it, just need only one EA to run, it mo
    FREE
    Account Summary MT5
    Ziheng Zhuang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    This is a MetaTrader 5 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol. Input Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. The summary is saved into a file in MQL5\Files folder. MT4 Version:   https://www.mql5.co
    FREE
    Account Summary
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Utilities
    This is a MetaTrader 4 script. It helps to summarize all trades into every symbol. Input Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. The summary is saved into a file in MQL4\Files folder. Also, there is pop-up window for a
    FREE
    Account Export
    Ziheng Zhuang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    This is a MetaTrader 4 script. It helps to export all trades into a CSV file as per Symbol and selected periods. Input Select Symbol: This is 2-option input. Select current symbol or all symbols to export its orders. Select Period: This is 7-option input. It includes Last Month, This Month, Last Week, This Week, Today, All History, and Date Specified. Specify Starting Date: Enter a date if you selected Date Specified in "Select Period" input. Specify Ending Date: Enter a date if you selected Da
    FREE
    Cross Trend Line to Trade
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Utilities
    This EA provides the following functions: Open a position: When the price crosses the trend line, open a long or short order Closing: When the price crosses the trend line, close the long or short position Trailing stop loss: EA will continue to increase the stop loss of long orders or lower the stop loss of short orders along the trend line. The line can be a trend line or a horizontal line,       Trend lines can be rays or line segments. Line segments have a special function, which is to only
    Color Candles Show the Trend Change
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    The indicator includes two parts. Part I: Color Candles Show the Major Trend Color candles is to identify the market state by color candlesticks. As shown in the screenshots, if the color is Aqua, the market is in a state when you should place long orders or exit short orders. If the color is Tomato, it is the time to place short orders or exit long orders. If the color is changing, it is better to wait for its completion (until the current bar is closed). Part II: Draw bands The inner bands is
    Quick Panel
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Utilities
    This panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. MT5 Version： Quick Panel Hedging Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting) Show the average
    Quick Panel Pro
    Ziheng Zhuang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool, which integrates a flexible risk control and six groups of trading panels. MT5 Version:  Quick Panel Pro Hedging Features Calculating lots is easy and fast: move the StopLine, the calculation is processed immediately Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on the strategy tester, use this feature to do training or review your s
    Currency Relative Strength
    Ziheng Zhuang
    5 (2)
    Indicators
    This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDU
    Alpha Bands
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    This indicator shows the main trend on the current chart. Features This indicator includes two bands, one is the inner white bands, another is the outer blue bands. If the white dotted line crosses down the white solid line, this means that the trend has changed to be bearish. If the white dotted line crosses up the white solid line, this means that the trend has changed to be bullish. Once the crossing happened, it will not repaint. Settings ShowColorCandle: if 'true', it will show the color
    Beta Bands
    Ziheng Zhuang
    5 (1)
    Indicators
    This indicator shows main trend, entry zone and exit zone. This is a muti-timeframe indicator, so it is always repainting in the current period of the higher timeframe. Features Colorful Histogram: it indicates the main trend, the tomato means the market is bearish,and the sky blue means the market is bullish. Inner Blue Bands: it is entry zone for entry market, the market is relatively safe for entry. Outer Yellow Bands: it is exit zone for exit market, the market is oversold or overbought.
    Multi Pairs Trading
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Experts
    This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click OPEN button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click CLOSE button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manual orders
    Gamma Bands
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    This indcator shows the trend with the color histogram. It is simple and easy to use. Usage: If the histogram changes from the aqua to the fuchsia, which means the trend is up. If the histogram changes from the fuchsia to the aqua,which means the trend is down. Inputs: MaPeriods: the periods of moving average. f1: the multiplier of inner bands f2: the multiplier of outer bands Popup Window Alert Email Alert Mobile Push Alert Alerts When the trend changes from the long trend to the short trend or
    Pair Power Matrix
    Ziheng Zhuang
    3.67 (3)
    Indicators
    This indicator is designed to show the pair power of the major 28 paris with RSI,Stochostic,and CCI. The power value is sorted from the weak to the strong. The weaker pairs: the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the top 3 rows The stronger pairs:   the pairs occurs at least 2 times in the bottom 3 rows Users can add another symbol, so it can calculate 28+1 symbols. My advice: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/729880 A free EA with Pair Power Matrix  ---  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/7328
    Reversal Point MT4
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in default. MetaTrader 5 Version: Reversal Point Please note that the singal
    Color Candles Identify the Major Trend
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    The indicator includes two parts. Part I: Color Candles Show the Major Trend Color candles is to identify the market state by color candlesticks. As shown in the screenshots, if the color is Aqua, the market is in a state when you should place long orders or exit short orders. If the color is Tomato, it is the time to place short orders or exit long orders. If the color is changing, it is better to wait for its completion (until the current bar is closed). Part II: Draw bands The inner bands is
    Quick Panel Pro Hedging
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Utilities
    Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel Pro Features Calculating lots is easy and fast: move the StopLine, the calculation is processed immediately Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting) Show the average price on a yellow-background panel and draw the lin
    Quick Panel Hedging
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Utilities
    Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel This Panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit
    Gamma Bands MT5
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    Gamma Bands   This indcator shows the trend with the color histogram. It is simple and easy to use. Usage: If the histogram changes from the aqua to the fuchsia, which means the trend is up. If the histogram changes from the fuchsia to the aqua,which means the trend is down. Inputs: MaPeriods: the periods of moving average. f1: the multiplier of inner bands f2: the multiplier of outer bands   Popup Window Alert Email Alert Mobile Push Alert Alerts When the trend changes for the long trend to the
    Reversal Point MT5
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Please note that the singal is against trend,it could be continual fail. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in
    Cross Trend Line to Trade MT5
    Ziheng Zhuang
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    This EA provides the following functions: Open a position: When the price crosses the trend line, open a long or short order Closing: When the price crosses the trend line, close the long or short position Trailing stop loss: EA will continue to increase the stop loss of long orders or lower the stop loss of short orders along the trend line. The line can be a trend line or a horizontal line,       Trend lines can be rays or line segments. Line segments have a special function, which is to only
    Multi Pairs Trading MT5
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Utilities
    This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click   OPEN   button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click   CLOSE   button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manua
    Currency Relative Strength MT5
    Ziheng Zhuang
    Indicators
    This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUS
    Filter:
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
    5825
    Dimitri Nepomniachtchi 2025.10.19 22:30 
     

    Excellent. Very helpful.

    alpha1137
    123
    alpha1137 2024.05.30 16:14 
     

    using tool has worked really well simple direct and informative. has been great for my uses;not sure about user support never reached out though the expert is a free tool, does what it says and has benefitted me. good expert much appreciated

    youthoughtitwasbadbefore
    14
    youthoughtitwasbadbefore 2024.05.22 10:14 
     

    So far so good.

    Hatem Abou Ouf
    5328
    Hatem Abou Ouf 2021.10.18 16:03 
     

    nice tool, thanks

    Dominic Poirier
    388
    Dominic Poirier 2020.11.29 22:20 
     

    Very good utility.

    Reply to review