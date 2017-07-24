Quick Panel Pro Hedging

Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel Pro

Features

  • Calculating lots is easy and fast: move the StopLine, the calculation is processed immediately
  • Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels.
  • Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button.
  • Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit (cannot be used for backtesting)
  • Show the average price on a yellow-background panel and draw the lines of the avarage price. Click here
Panel

The panel includes two columns. The left column is about sell and the right is about buy.

  • sell: open a sell order.
  • first: close the first sell order. The first refers to Open Time.
  • last: close the last sell order. The last refers to Open Time.
  • all+: close sell orders in profit.
  • all-: close sell orders in loss.
  • max+: close sell order with the maximum profit.
  • max-: close sell order with the maximum loss.
  • min+: close sell order with the minimum profit.
  • min-: close sell order with the minimum loss.
  • All: close all sell orders.
  • buy: open a buy order.
  • first: close the first buy order. The first refers to Open Time.
  • last: close the last buy order. The last refers to Open Time.
  • all+: close buy orders in profits.
  • all-: close buy orders in loss.
  • max+: close buy order with the maximum profit.
  • max-: close buy order with the maximum loss.
  • min+: close buy order with the minimum profit.
  • min-: close buy order with the minimum loss.
  • All: close all buy orders.


Inputs 
  • Magic Number: Magic Number of orders opened by this EA.
  • Max Buy Orders: The maximum number of buy orders. If it is 0, there will no limitation.
  • Max Sell Orders: The maximum number of sell orders. If it is 0, there will no limitation.
  • Reward Risk Ratio 1: The first ratio of TakeProfit and StopLoss. EA will not open order for it if it is set to zero.
  • Reward Risk Ratio 2: The second ratio of TakeProfit and StopLoss. EA will not open order  for it if it is set to zero.
  • Reward Risk Ratio 3: The third ratio of TakeProfit and StopLoss. EA will not open order for it if it is set to zero.
  • Lots Mode: This is a three-option input. The option is Fixed_Lots, Risk_Money or Risk_Percent.
  • Fixed Lots: If you select Fixed_Lots as LotsMode, the EA will trade with the fixed lots.
  • Risk Money: If you select Risk_Money as LotsMode, the EA will calculate lots by the amount of risk money. RiskMoney means the amount of money that one order would lose.
  • Risk Percent: If you select Risk_Percent as LotsMode, the EA will calculate lots by the percent of free margin.

Breakeven Settings: BreakevenLevelPips>0 and BreakevenPlusPips >=0, otherwise the breakeven will not work

  • Breakeven Level in Pips: The profit in pips to activate the breakeven function. 
  • Breakeven Plus Pips:   The breakeven plus this input as the stop loss. 

Trailing Stop Settings: TrailStopLevelPips>0 and TrailStopPips>0,otherwise trailing stop will not work

  • Trail Stop Level in Pips:The profit in pips to activate the trailing stop function
  • Trail Stop in Pips: The stop loss distance in pips from the market price. 
Panel Settings:
  • Panel ShiftX: The horizontal space from the right lower corner.
  • Panel ShiftY: The vertical space from the right lower corner.
  • Button Size: Set the height of button,the width will be three times of the height.
  • Button Font Size: Set the size of font on button
  • The overall Scale Ratio: Scale the whole panel.
Stop line Settings
  • Line Width: The line width of StopLine.
  • Line Color: The line color of StopLine.
  • Lots Label FontSize: The font size of LotsLabel.
  • Lots Label Color: The text color on LotsLabel.

Lots Calculation

Lots are determined by risk money, stop loss (pips) and the value of pips.

The risk money is the amount of money that one order could lose.

Stop loss is the distance between StopLine and market price.

Let's say, you select Risk_Money as LotsMode, and set Risk_Money to 50 dollars, the risk money is 50 and move the StopLine to 100 pips from the market price on EURUSD chart. The value of pips for EURUSD is 10, so lots are calculated as below:

  • lots = 50/(100*10) = 0.05.

In this case, the loss for every order is 50 dollars and it is relatively fixed.

Why is it not absolutely fixed? This is because cross rates have not the fixed pips value, such as EURGBP, EURAUD, AUDNZD.

If you select Risk_Percent and set RiskPercent to 3, let's suppose the account balance is 1000 dollars, the calculation will be as below:

  • risk money = 1000 *3% = 30
  • lots = 30/(100*10) = 0.03.

In this case, the loss for every order is not fixed,it depends on the percent and the balance.



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5 (1)
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Experts
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Indicators
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3.67 (3)
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Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in default. MetaTrader 5 Version: Reversal Point Please note that the singal
Color Candles Identify the Major Trend
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The indicator includes two parts. Part I: Color Candles Show the Major Trend Color candles is to identify the market state by color candlesticks. As shown in the screenshots, if the color is Aqua, the market is in a state when you should place long orders or exit short orders. If the color is Tomato, it is the time to place short orders or exit long orders. If the color is changing, it is better to wait for its completion (until the current bar is closed). Part II: Draw bands The inner bands is
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Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel This Panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit
Gamma Bands MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
Gamma Bands   This indcator shows the trend with the color histogram. It is simple and easy to use. Usage: If the histogram changes from the aqua to the fuchsia, which means the trend is up. If the histogram changes from the fuchsia to the aqua,which means the trend is down. Inputs: MaPeriods: the periods of moving average. f1: the multiplier of inner bands f2: the multiplier of outer bands   Popup Window Alert Email Alert Mobile Push Alert Alerts When the trend changes for the long trend to the
Reversal Point MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Please note that the singal is against trend,it could be continual fail. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in
Cross Trend Line to Trade MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA provides the following functions: Open a position: When the price crosses the trend line, open a long or short order Closing: When the price crosses the trend line, close the long or short position Trailing stop loss: EA will continue to increase the stop loss of long orders or lower the stop loss of short orders along the trend line. The line can be a trend line or a horizontal line,       Trend lines can be rays or line segments. Line segments have a special function, which is to only
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click   OPEN   button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click   CLOSE   button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manua
Currency Relative Strength MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUS
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Sisyphus
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Sisyphus 2023.11.08 13:54 
 

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Ziheng Zhuang
40891
Reply from developer Ziheng Zhuang 2023.11.08 13:57
老用户了, 感谢好评!
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