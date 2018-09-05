Multi Pairs Trading

This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs.
  1. Click OPEN button to open orders for the selected pairs.
  2. Click CLOSE button to close orders for the selected pairs.
  3. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order.
  4. Click CLOSE button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots.
  5. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manual orders by clicking CLOSE  button
  6. Set the input Magic Number to other EA's magic number, the EA can close those orders opened by other EA by clicking CLOSE button
  7. Triangle hedge by one click.
  8. The trading symbols can be customized: import from the market watch or enter by user.

Input:

  • Magic - The magic number of the Expert Advisor.
  • MaxLots - The maximum lots. If the lots number is bigger than this MaxLots,the order lots will be the MaxLots.
  • StopLoss - StopLoss in Point.
  • TakeProfit - TakeProfit in Point.
  • File Name -  a file name for saving GUI. if it is empty,  EA will use "MTP-account No.symbol.magic number" as file name, such as  "MPT - 61342454.EURUSD.magic1828"
  • Scale -  scale up the GUI to make it larger.
  • Select Symbols - there are three options to customize your trading symbols: "the built-in symbols","import from the market watch",and "enter by users"
  • enter the first column symbols - enter the symbols for the first column, use comma as separator
  • enter the second column symbols - enter the symbols for the second column, use comma as separator
  • enter the third column symbols - enter the symbols for the third column, use comma as separator

Note: If the MaxLots is set to 0,there is no limitation to the order lots.

MT5 Multi Pairs Trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/120525



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EA Spectr
Fanur Galamov
4.9 (20)
Experts
EA Spectr is an automated professional multi-currency expert advisor that designed for long-term profitable trading. The EA continuously controls price movements and makes accurate trades based on market patterns, trend and technical indicators. The Ea contains a flexible news filter, high spread protection, separate time and days trading filters and allows to work with automatic and fixed trading lots. Each Ea trade is covered by stop loss and take profit levels. The EA does not use grid, mart
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
4.75 (4)
Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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4.33 (3)
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Indicators
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3.67 (3)
Indicators
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Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The indicator includes two parts. Part I: Color Candles Show the Major Trend Color candles is to identify the market state by color candlesticks. As shown in the screenshots, if the color is Aqua, the market is in a state when you should place long orders or exit short orders. If the color is Tomato, it is the time to place short orders or exit long orders. If the color is changing, it is better to wait for its completion (until the current bar is closed). Part II: Draw bands The inner bands is
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Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
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Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
Note: This EA only works on Hedging account. The MetaTrader 4 version Quick Panel This Panel is an Expert Advisor, which provides six groups of trading panel. Features Most trading operations can be quickly made by clicking the button on these panels. Changing panels is quick just by clicking the green button. The EA can run on visual chart on the strategy tester, which provides an easy method to practice trading on history data. Click the mouse to quickly modify the stop loss and take profit
Gamma Bands MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
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Reversal Point MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
The purpose of the inidcator is to identify the reversal point. The blue arrow is buy signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. The red arrow is sell signal and the yellow star is its stop loss. Please note that the singal is against trend,it could be continual fail. Alert feature: if there is a signal, the indicator will send alerts of  popup window,email or mobile push. Inputs: Popup Window Alert: it is false in default Email Alert : it is false in default Mobile Push Alert: it is false in
Cross Trend Line to Trade MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
5 (1)
Utilities
This EA provides the following functions: Open a position: When the price crosses the trend line, open a long or short order Closing: When the price crosses the trend line, close the long or short position Trailing stop loss: EA will continue to increase the stop loss of long orders or lower the stop loss of short orders along the trend line. The line can be a trend line or a horizontal line,       Trend lines can be rays or line segments. Line segments have a special function, which is to only
Multi Pairs Trading MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Utilities
This Expert Advisor is an One-click trading panel for multi pairs. Click   OPEN   button to open orders for the selected pairs. Click   CLOSE   button to close orders for the selected pairs. The lots of order is the number entered by users.The positive number is for buy order and the negative is for sell order. Click  CLOSE  button is to close the whole order ,instead of partial close.Close action has nothing to do with the number of lots. Set the input Magic Number to 0, the EA can close manua
Currency Relative Strength MT5
Ziheng Zhuang
Indicators
This indicator shows the relative strength of 8 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF and JPY. The strength value is normalized to the range 0-100: The value above 60 means strong. The value below 40 means weak.  The basic principle Given eight currencies, USD,EUR,GBP,AUD,NZD,CAD,CHF,JPY, where each pair of two can be combined, resulting in a total of 28 pairs, a reverse algorithm is used to extract the strength of the eight currencies from these 28 pairs EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,NZDUS
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Zhen Bin Tan
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Zhen Bin Tan 2022.07.23 08:25 
 

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Ziheng Zhuang
40891
Reply from developer Ziheng Zhuang 2022.07.24 05:41
你好,止盈点数(止损点数)是每个单子的止盈点数(止损点数). 在参数止盈点数(止损点数)大于0的前提下, 每次开仓时EA自动给单子设置相应的止盈点数(止损点数).
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