Double Hammer and Shooting Star patterns mw
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.11
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Double Hammer and Shooting Star patterns" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.
- - Indicator "Double Hammer and Shooting Star patterns" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.
- - Indicator detects bullish Double Hammer and bearish Double Shooting Star on chart:
- - Bullish Double Hammer pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- - Bearish Double Shooting Star pattern - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- - It has built-in PC and Mobile alerts.
- - Indicator "Double Hammer and Shooting Star patterns" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.