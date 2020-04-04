Expansoes M

The M Extensions are variations of the Golden Ratio (Fibonacci Sequence). It is the World's first technique developed for Candle Projections.





Advantages:





Easy to plot. Candle anchoring;

High and accurate precision as support and resistance;

Excellent Risk x Return ratio;

Works in any timeframe;

Works in any asset / market.

The M Extensions are classified into:





M0: Zero point (starting candle)

RC: Initial candle control region

M1: Extension region 1

M2: Extension region 2

M3: Extension region 3

M4: Extension region 4





The M Extensions can be used in any market: indexes, futures, stocks, Forex, Bitcoin. You just need a candle chart.





The anchoring of the 'ME' should preferably be done on high volume candles (climax candles) and close to turning points. Therefore it's reccomended the use of the volume tool to identify the best candle projection.





Input parameters:





Color;

Line width;

Line style;

Extend or not the lines to the end of the chart.

Instagram: mavinimiranda





Watch on YouTube:











