BITCOIN COIL — Volatility-Compression (Squeeze) Breakout for BTCUSD



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.



BITCOIN COIL is an automated squeeze-breakout system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It waits for a volatility compression — Bollinger Bands contracting inside the Keltner Channel — and enters ONLY on the expansion that follows, in the direction of the trend. This is a different engine from a Donchian trend follower: COIL stays flat during chop and fires only when a genuine compression releases, aiming for fewer but higher-quality trades. Every trade carries a hard ATR stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded — no grid, no martingale, one position at a time.



RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches deeper drawdowns. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Defensive or Aggressive are the everyday recommendations; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.



FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, BTCUSD H4 2018-2026, $10,000, default settings otherwise):

- Defensive: +128% / Profit Factor 4.32 / max equity drawdown 7.4%

- Standard: +377% / Profit Factor 4.12 / max equity drawdown 8.7%

- Aggressive (recommended): +1,197% / Profit Factor 3.63 / max equity drawdown 16.0%

- Ultra (published default): +2,251% / Profit Factor 3.59 / max equity drawdown 21.4%

Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Notice that the Profit Factor stays high (3.5 or above) across all four tiers — the engine's edge is the same at every risk level; what changes is how hard it is pressed. Being long-biased and selective, COIL stands aside in long downtrends, so flat or negative years are possible; the hard stop caps every losing trade, so there is no blow-up.



This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and a selective squeeze-breakout system endures long quiet stretches with no position while it waits for a genuine compression to release. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.



HOW IT WORKS



1) Squeeze — Detect the volatility compression

The EA watches for Bollinger Bands (20, 2.0) contracting inside the Keltner Channel (20, 1.5x ATR). When the bands sit inside the channel, volatility is compressed — the market is coiling — and no trade is taken yet.



2) Release — Enter on the expansion

On the closed bar where the bands expand back outside the Keltner Channel, the EA enters in the direction of recent momentum. This filters out aimless chop and requires a genuine release before committing.



3) Exit — Hard ATR stop plus trailing stop

Every trade carries a hard stop-loss (2x ATR), so a single trade's loss is bounded. An ATR trailing stop (2.5x) then follows the move, locking in more of it while leaving room for normal volatility. There is no averaging and no grid.



4) Position sizing

Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the initial stop distance, with a free-margin check and lot normalization before every order. Because Bitcoin can gap and move fast, a wider slippage allowance is used by default.



The v1.60 configuration was found by genetic walk-forward optimization: parameters were optimized ONLY on 2018-2023 and then validated untouched on 2024-2026 (forward-window Profit Factor above 5). Data note: BTC real ticks exist only from 2026 — earlier years use MT5's every-tick modelling from M1 bars. Historical backtests do not guarantee future results.



RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK

BITCOIN COIL includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:

- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation

- Standard: the original balanced profile

- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown

- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, deepest drawdown, for experienced traders

Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.



BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING

- Hard ATR stop-loss on every trade — one position at a time, no grid, no martingale

- Free-margin check and lot normalization before every order

- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards

- Weekend close option

- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event

- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings



RECOMMENDED SETUP

- Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)

- Timeframe: H4

- Account: a standard account with sufficient balance for Bitcoin's contract size and volatility; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for BTCUSD

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage

- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption

- Default Run-Mode is Ultra. For everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive (safety); keep Ultra only if you accept the deeper drawdown.



KEY INPUTS

- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)

- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap

- BBPeriod, BBDeviation: Bollinger Band length and deviation

- KCPeriod, KCMult: Keltner Channel length and ATR multiple

- ATRPeriod: ATR period

- StopMult: hard stop-loss distance (ATR multiple)

- TrailMult: trailing stop distance (ATR multiple)

- Slippage: maximum slippage (wider for crypto)

- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings



IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. A selective squeeze-breakout system can stand aside for long stretches and, being long-biased, can have flat or negative years in extended downtrends; Bitcoin is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.



SUPPORT

Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

