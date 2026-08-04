Bitcoin Coil

BITCOIN COIL — Volatility-Compression (Squeeze) Breakout for BTCUSD

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.

BITCOIN COIL is an automated squeeze-breakout system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It waits for a volatility compression — Bollinger Bands contracting inside the Keltner Channel — and enters ONLY on the expansion that follows, in the direction of the trend. This is a different engine from a Donchian trend follower: COIL stays flat during chop and fires only when a genuine compression releases, aiming for fewer but higher-quality trades. Every trade carries a hard ATR stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded — no grid, no martingale, one position at a time.

RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches deeper drawdowns. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Defensive or Aggressive are the everyday recommendations; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, BTCUSD H4 2018-2026, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +128% / Profit Factor 4.32 / max equity drawdown 7.4%
- Standard: +377% / Profit Factor 4.12 / max equity drawdown 8.7%
- Aggressive (recommended): +1,197% / Profit Factor 3.63 / max equity drawdown 16.0%
- Ultra (published default): +2,251% / Profit Factor 3.59 / max equity drawdown 21.4%
Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Notice that the Profit Factor stays high (3.5 or above) across all four tiers — the engine's edge is the same at every risk level; what changes is how hard it is pressed. Being long-biased and selective, COIL stands aside in long downtrends, so flat or negative years are possible; the hard stop caps every losing trade, so there is no blow-up.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and a selective squeeze-breakout system endures long quiet stretches with no position while it waits for a genuine compression to release. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.

HOW IT WORKS

1) Squeeze — Detect the volatility compression
The EA watches for Bollinger Bands (20, 2.0) contracting inside the Keltner Channel (20, 1.5x ATR). When the bands sit inside the channel, volatility is compressed — the market is coiling — and no trade is taken yet.

2) Release — Enter on the expansion
On the closed bar where the bands expand back outside the Keltner Channel, the EA enters in the direction of recent momentum. This filters out aimless chop and requires a genuine release before committing.

3) Exit — Hard ATR stop plus trailing stop
Every trade carries a hard stop-loss (2x ATR), so a single trade's loss is bounded. An ATR trailing stop (2.5x) then follows the move, locking in more of it while leaving room for normal volatility. There is no averaging and no grid.

4) Position sizing
Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the initial stop distance, with a free-margin check and lot normalization before every order. Because Bitcoin can gap and move fast, a wider slippage allowance is used by default.

The v1.60 configuration was found by genetic walk-forward optimization: parameters were optimized ONLY on 2018-2023 and then validated untouched on 2024-2026 (forward-window Profit Factor above 5). Data note: BTC real ticks exist only from 2026 — earlier years use MT5's every-tick modelling from M1 bars. Historical backtests do not guarantee future results.

RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
BITCOIN COIL includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown
- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, deepest drawdown, for experienced traders
Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.

BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Hard ATR stop-loss on every trade — one position at a time, no grid, no martingale
- Free-margin check and lot normalization before every order
- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards
- Weekend close option
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings

RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
- Timeframe: H4
- Account: a standard account with sufficient balance for Bitcoin's contract size and volatility; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for BTCUSD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra. For everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive (safety); keep Ultra only if you accept the deeper drawdown.

KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- BBPeriod, BBDeviation: Bollinger Band length and deviation
- KCPeriod, KCMult: Keltner Channel length and ATR multiple
- ATRPeriod: ATR period
- StopMult: hard stop-loss distance (ATR multiple)
- TrailMult: trailing stop distance (ATR multiple)
- Slippage: maximum slippage (wider for crypto)
- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. A selective squeeze-breakout system can stand aside for long stretches and, being long-biased, can have flat or negative years in extended downtrends; Bitcoin is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
Recommended products
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Iconic BTC AI
Maurice Prang
5 (1)
Experts
ICONIC BTC AI+ | SYNAPSE.PHENOTYPE S6 ENGINE (Version 15.00) Launch Pricing Current price: 499 USD. Available licenses: 10. Next price tier: 599 USD. Final price: 1699 USD. Early access pricing reflects the current phase of the product release. Pricing will step up as the license contingent closes and subsequent tiers open. There is no scheduled date after which the current price remains available. Bitcoin is not a Forex pair. It does not behave like gold, does not respect session boundaries th
Big Source MT5
Igor Bulgakov
Experts
Automated trading system. Trend Advisor big_Source MT5 uses 2 EMA indicators and an RSI indicator. Safe, doesn 't use a martingale or a grid of warrants. The expert uses standard stop loss, teak profit and trailer stop. Requirements Optimized for GOLD (XAUUSD). The Expert Advisor trades on M30 timeframes. The minimum deposit is $ 500. Compatible with four- and five-digit accounts. Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule. Input Parameters L
Neural Nexus MT5
TICK STACK LTD
4.43 (7)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations.  (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Neural Nexus MT5 Expert Advisor - Advanced Mean Reversion Grid System.  The Next Evolution in Automated EURUSD Trading Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid sys
PipsPro Scalper Gold
Hayyu Imam Muhammad
3 (2)
Experts
*This product special for XAUUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product . Published at 2026.04.18 |   --> NEXT PRICE $499 USD. LIVE SIGNAL:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385087 Please to send a private message after you make a purchase !!! PipsPro Scalper Gold (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD trading. It is compatible with both 2-digit and 3-digit brokers for the XAUUSD symbol. Before opening
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — Automated Trading System Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built on advanced market analysis algorithms and risk management strategies. The EA operates in a fully automated mode and requires minimal trader intervention. Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive setup instructions! IMPORTANT: All examples, screenshots, and tests are provided for demonstration purposes only. If a specific currency pair shows good resu
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
LongSword Portfolio
Kenji Fujigamori
Experts
[MT5 EA Portfolio EA LongSword Portfolio] 6-Currency, 8-Pair Diversified Bottom-Rebound Grid EA Based on Unique Scoring System. [1-Minute Chart / BUY Only] A portfolio EA with pre-configured settings. "LongSword Portfolio" is a 1-minute timeframe portfolio EA that quantifies market volatility and downward momentum using an internal scoring logic to detect early signs of a price rebound. Unlike simple oscillators that buy mechanically when "oversold," this EA analyzes multiple market factors a
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
5 (1)
Experts
Raja Trading PRO - Smart Recovery Expert Advisor Product Description Every trader has experienced it: a position moves against you, floating losses begin to grow, and your capital becomes locked in the market while waiting for price to recover. During that time, new trading opportunities continue to appear, but your capital is still tied up in existing positions. Raja Trading PRO was built with a different philosophy: Fast Recovery, Consistent Growth, and Safety First. Instead of chasing large
Gold Trend Expert
Daniel Ivan Gutierrez Montiel
Experts
Gold Trend Expert — The EA That Trades Gold While You Live Your Life How many gold opportunities do you miss because you're not watching the charts? Gold Trend Expert trades for you — 24 hours a day, 5 days a week — on the gold market (XAUUSD), with zero emotions and zero interruptions. Why Gold Trend Expert? Fully automated — set it up once and let it work Built-in risk management — every trade has an automatic Stop Loss No martingale, no grid — fixed lot, no high-risk compounding strateg
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Gold Miner KalzenV3
Nhu Manh Nguyen
Experts
EA Trading Strategy Overview This strategy is designed with a focus on safety, consistency, and controlled growth , making it suitable for both beginners and long-term investors. This EA is designed to perform effectively in real market conditions . You are welcome to download the demo version and test it freely on a live market environment . If you encounter any issues or have questions during testing, please feel free to contact me directly for support .  https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03
Inferno Storm AI V227DTPro Hybrid MT5
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm AI V227DT  PRO  Hybrid (MT5) (Deep Think) [Subtitle: Deep Think Logic | XML Confidence Filter | Multi-LLM Quant Engine] Introduction: The Era of "Blind" Algorithms is Over Welcome to the absolute cutting edge of algorithmic trading.   Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.27DT   is not a standard Expert Advisor—it is a cognitive   Quantitative Intelligence Engine . Traditional bots blindly execute rigid historical rules, making
AI Neural Nexus EA MT5
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Nexus Petroleum
Youssef Esseghaiar
Experts
NEXUS PETROLEUM PRO AI – OIL EA ( PROP FIRMS RUSHER ) Institutional Grid Trading System for XTIUSD (Oil) with Profit Securing Engine OVERVIEW NexusPetroleum PRO AI   is a next-generation institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for   XTIUSD (WTI Crude Oil)   trading. Built with advanced   smart grid technology ,   multi-timeframe confirmation , and a sophisticated   profit-securing engine (v3.04) , this EA combines the power of trend-following entries with adaptive grid scalin
Forex Fighter 5
Jared Matthew Bryant
1 (2)
Experts
Forex Fighter is an advanced, multicurrency system that trades following symbols: EURJPY, GBPCHF, EURGBP, USDCAD, AUDNZD, USDJPY and AUDCAD. The strategy is based on built in indicators which I developed myself. Forex Fighter follows unique patterns that are repetitive but very often human brain is not capable of catching them.  The decision maker here are two Neural Networks which have to agree whether or not a particular trade will be placed. The probability of repeating a pattern has to be ab
Xauusd Averaging
Surya Nurvina
Experts
XAUUSD Averaging EA   is an automated grid trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform. This Expert Advisor implements a professional averaging strategy with martingale position sizing, utilizing dynamic spacing based on market volatility through ATR (Average True Range) analysis. The system combines multiple grid modes with technical filters including Moving Average crossover signals, RSI confirmation, and ADX trend strength filtering. It feature
London Zoo
Sangmo Park
Experts
High-risk, high-reward M15 GBP-basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. London Zoo is built for traders who want one-chart automated GBP-basket execution with locked strategy logic, broker-side trade protection, campaign tracking, and simple named risk modes. The EA runs from one chart, scans the configured GBP basket internally, waits for completed M15 candle conditions, checks exposure and broker conditions, and manages trades with a fixed target and broker-side emergency stop. Important: The e
ApexFlow Universal EA
Robert Seamans
Experts
ApexFlow Universal EA ApexFlow Universal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for short-term M1 trading and evaluates price behavior, momentum, volatility, and current market conditions before managing a trade from entry through exit. The EA can be used on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and other symbols supported by your broker. Because contract specifications, spreads, commissions, and execution vary, every symbol and broker should be tested separately befor
OverSeer MT5
Theo Karam
4 (2)
Experts
OverSeer:Your Thoughtful Trading Ally OverSeer isn’t just another Expert Advisor—it’s a carefully crafted companion for traders looking to navigate the complex world of index trading with a steady, conservative approach. Built through years of experimentation and learning, OverSeer helps you gain exposure to global markets while keeping your strategies grounded in realism. Why Choose OverSeer? OverSeer bridges thoughtful trading strategies and practical decision-making. Instead of trying to pr
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ATLAS PORTFOLIO — One EA, a Five-Market Diversified Trend Portfolio (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, Bitcoin, Ethereum) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) or you will see zero trades. ATLAS PORTFOLIO is
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, s
FREE
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
FREE
MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Direction Dashboard
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether t
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a different, defensible idea. This indicator marks exactly that condition so you can see the setups without hunting for them. === WHAT IT DRAWS === - The trend SMA (default 200). - A green arrow
FREE
Volatility Squeeze Bollinger Keltner MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the volatility squeeze: orange dots while the Bollinger band is compressed inside the Keltner channel, and an arrow when the compression releases. This is the visual logic of our Bitcoin Coil EA. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Big directional moves tend to start from low volatility, but a chart does not show "low volatility" directly.
FREE
MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Dashboard MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether t
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, s
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout
Kenichiro Sakamoto
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
FREE
Aegis Account Protector
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
FREE
Sentinel News Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Sentinel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread With Average And Ceiling
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
FREE
Rapid Trade Panel
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Rapid Trade Panel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
FREE
Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review