Volume Day Before

This indicator draws a price area in which the volume percentage was traded the day before. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the upper price and the lower price of the percentage of volume was traded the day before.
The upper/lower lines start and end with the day calculated. But they are referred with the values of the day before. NOT the day in which are.
With this indicator you can see where the volume moved in the day before. It uses percentile function. For example, if you choose volume_percentage = 10, the lines are in percentil 45 and percentil 55

Parameters 
  • volume_percentage: The lines mark the area of ​​the central price range where the volume percentage was traded the previous day. It must be under 100
  • InpStyle: Day Line style. Style of the vertical line intra days
  • InpWidth: Day Line width. Width of the vertical line intra days
  • InpLineDayColor: Day Line color. Colour of the vertical line intra days
  • InpLineUpperColor: Upper Line color. Colour of the upper price line
  • InpLineLowerColor: Lower Line color. Colour of the lower price line
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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An easy indicator that simply shows the moment we connect to the market. We can easily see what has happened while we were gone because the line has two different colors that show the start time. It is only that, a visualization aid that allow us to mark the market behavior while it was night time in our country, or if we have stopped several hours. Input: Server start working date: Day of month Month Year Hour Minutes
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