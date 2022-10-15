Volume Day Before
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
This indicator draws a price area in which the volume percentage was traded the day before. The chart shows the days with vertical lines and two horizontal lines to indicate the upper price and the lower price of the percentage of volume was traded the day before.
The upper/lower lines start and end with the day calculated. But they are referred with the values of the day before. NOT the day in which are.
With this indicator you can see where the volume moved in the day before. It uses percentile function. For example, if you choose volume_percentage = 10, the lines are in percentil 45 and percentil 55
Parameters
- volume_percentage: The lines mark the area of the central price range where the volume percentage was traded the previous day. It must be under 100
- InpStyle: Day Line style. Style of the vertical line intra days
- InpWidth: Day Line width. Width of the vertical line intra days
- InpLineDayColor: Day Line color. Colour of the vertical line intra days
- InpLineUpperColor: Upper Line color. Colour of the upper price line
- InpLineLowerColor: Lower Line color. Colour of the lower price line