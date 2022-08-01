LT Agression Indicator

This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form.

There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two:

Upper - Buyer force.

Buyer force. Lower - Seller force.

At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters.

It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement.

INPUT PARAMETERS Total Bulls and Bears on background - Enable the background histogram.

Real time update (more heavy) - Makes the histogram update in real time or not (if yes, it will be heavier on Strategy Tester). Volume

Use? - Enable the volume calculations.

Type - Choose between real or tick volume. Moving Average

Type - Moving Average applied to background histogram, front histogram or off.

Period - Calculation period. Alert when cross MA

Popup - Enable popup alerts when histogram reaches the upper or lower Moving Average.

Push - Enable the notifications on MT5 mobile app.

Enjoy!





This is a free indicator, but it took hours to develop. If you want to pay me a coffee, I appreciate a lot <3 PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com



