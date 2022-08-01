LT Agression Indicator
- Indicators
-
Thiago DuarteHello! My name is Thiago (James, in english) and I am a programmer.
I have been involved in the market since 2016 and I am brazilian.
I am founder and admin of Litoral Trading - community of market enthusiasts.
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 23 June 2026
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form.
There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two:
- Upper - Buyer force.
- Lower - Seller force.
At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters.
It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement.
INPUT PARAMETERS
Total Bulls and Bears on background - Enable the background histogram.
Real time update (more heavy) - Makes the histogram update in real time or not (if yes, it will be heavier on Strategy Tester).
Volume
Use? - Enable the volume calculations.
Type - Choose between real or tick volume.
Moving Average
Type - Moving Average applied to background histogram, front histogram or off.
Period - Calculation period.
Alert when cross MA
Popup - Enable popup alerts when histogram reaches the upper or lower Moving Average.
Push - Enable the notifications on MT5 mobile app.
Enjoy!
PayPal, Skrill, Neteller: litoraltrading@gmail.com
Excelente o trabalho. Sempre sonhei em encontrar um indicador poderoso desses no MT5. Parabéns!!!