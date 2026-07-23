Dynamic Market Profile Pro

The Dynamic Market Profile allows you to analyze the volume of any specific chart region manually and instantly. No more being restricted to fixed daily or weekly profiles: you choose the exact move, consolidation, or trend leg you want to analyze .

The indicator lets you draw up to 5 independent areas at the same time using interactive rectangles .

⚡ How It Works on a Daily Basis

  1. Create the zone: Press keys 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 on your keyboard (or use the on-screen buttons) to plot a rectangle .

  2. Adjust on the chart: Drag the edges of the rectangle to cover the exact time period and price range you want to study .

  3. Instant analysis: The indicator calculates and draws the volume profile for that specific region in real-time .

To remove a profile, simply delete its rectangle . To wipe them all out at once, click the "Clear" button on your screen .

What Does It Show on Your Screen?

  • POC (Point of Control): The exact price level where the highest volume concentration and heaviest trading occurred in the selected zone .

  • Value Area (VAH/VAL): The value zone (70% by default) showing where the market spent most of its time trading .

  • Transparent Histogram: Horizontal bars mapping out the volume "anatomy" so you can easily spot hidden support and resistance levels .

 Practical Highlights

  • Lightweight & Smart: Recalculates dynamically as you move or resize the rectangle ..

  • Distinct Colors: Each of the 5 zones has its own unique color so you won't get confused when analyzing multiple areas at once .
  • An essential tool for price action, order flow, or context traders who need to pinpoint key value areas on demand.
Market Profile Volume Profile
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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