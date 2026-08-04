Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend

BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades.



BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout on the daily chart, protects every trade with an initial ATR stop, then trails the stop with a wider ATR distance to ride long crypto trends. There is no martingale, no grid, and only one position at a time. Every trade carries a hard stop-loss, so your risk is always defined. Trades are rare by design — this is a set-and-forget D1 system that acts only on major daily breakouts.



RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches a deep drawdown of about 47%. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Aggressive is our everyday recommendation; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.



FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, BTCUSD D1 2018-2025, $10,000, default settings otherwise):

- Defensive: +43% / Profit Factor 7.03 / max equity drawdown 8.9%

- Standard: +92% / Profit Factor 5.52 / max equity drawdown 13.8%

- Aggressive (recommended): +224% / Profit Factor 4.24 / max equity drawdown 15.9%

- Ultra (published default): +1,937% / Profit Factor 2.40 / max equity drawdown 46.8%



Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Please note the large jump from Aggressive to Ultra: return rises from +224% to +1,937%, but the maximum equity drawdown also rises sharply from 15.9% to 46.8% (roughly 47%). This is a low-frequency system — only 28 trades over about 8 years, win rate about 57%. Because trades are so rare, results are concentrated and dependent on capturing a few large moves.



Honest character note: GLACIER is a bull-trend capture system. It has had losing years — in ranging or bearish years (2019, 2022, 2025) it posted small negative results, and its profits concentrate in strong uptrend years. This is not an all-weather system; it complements H4 systems such as our COMET rather than replacing them.



This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and a daily trend follower trades rarely and takes a series of small losses while waiting for a major move. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.



HOW IT WORKS



1) Entry — confirmed daily Donchian breakout

The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel on the D1 chart and enters when the daily close breaks beyond that range by a confirmation margin (a fraction of ATR). The daily timeframe filters out intraday noise and focuses on the dominant trend.



2) Trend-strength filter

Entries are taken only in the direction of the longer-term SMA slope. When there is no clear slope the EA stands aside, keeping it aligned with the prevailing trend.



3) Initial stop — ATR based

On entry a protective stop is placed at a multiple of ATR from entry. Risk is sized to current volatility rather than a fixed distance.



4) Trailing stop — let trends run

As the trade moves in your favour the stop trails behind price at a wider ATR distance. There is no fixed take-profit; the trail both protects open profit and lets a multi-week or multi-month trend continue, closing only when price retraces by the trailing distance.



Position sizing is computed from the symbol tick value (with a contract-size fallback for crypto), so the EA adapts to any broker's BTC contract. Lot is derived from your risk percentage and the stop distance. If free margin cannot cover a position, the trade is skipped.



RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK

BITCOIN GLACIER includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:

- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation

- Standard: the original balanced profile

- Aggressive: our recommended setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown of about 16%

- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, but a deep drawdown of about 47%, for experienced traders only

Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.



WHO IT IS FOR



BITCOIN GLACIER suits traders who want exposure to Bitcoin's largest trends and who are comfortable with a system that trades only a few times per year. Use it on a BTCUSD D1 chart and keep the terminal running so it does not miss a daily breakout. For everyday use we recommend the Aggressive tier — the +224% / drawdown 16% profile is the stable choice. Ultra is only for experienced traders who accept the roughly 47% drawdown. Start on a demo account, confirm behaviour with your broker's spread and swap, and only then consider live use with money you can afford to risk.



KEY INPUTS

- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)

- EntryChannel — Donchian breakout channel in D1 bars

- ATRPeriod / ATRMult — ATR period and trailing-stop width in ATR multiples

- BreakMargin — breakout confirmation width (ATR multiple)

- UseTrendFilter / TrendSMA — trade only with the SMA slope direction

- RiskPercent — risk per trade as a percent of balance

- MaxLot — hard cap on lot size

- TradeLong / TradeShort — enable each direction



IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; Bitcoin is highly volatile and can gap. GLACIER is concentrated in bull markets and has had losing years. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive and reaches about 47% equity drawdown; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.



SUPPORT

Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

