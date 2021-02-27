Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates.

This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates.



It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation.





Features



Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance

Set the colors of the levels individually

Inputs



Pivot Type

Pivot Fibo RSJ1 = Fibo ratio 1 Calculation



Pivot Fibo RSJ2 = Fibo ratio 2 Calculation



Pivot Fibo RSJ3 = Fibo ratio 3 Calculation



Pivot Fibo Classic = Classic Pivot Calculation

Minimum Pivot Levels

Pivot 3 Levels



Pivot 4 Levels



Pivot 5 Levels



Pivot 6 Levels



Pivot 7 Levels





If you still have questions, please contact me by direct message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/robsjunqueira/







