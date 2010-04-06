Average Price Calculator is an MT5 trade management utility for calculating the volume-weighted average entry price and maintaining a common Take Profit for multiple positions opened on the same symbol and in the same direction.

BUY and SELL positions are processed as separate baskets.

The utility calculates the average entry price according to the volume of every position and sets a common Take Profit at the specified distance from that average.

It can also calculate a suggested additional volume based on the selected correction percentage. This calculation shows what volume would theoretically be required for the basket Take Profit to move to the selected correction level.

The calculated volume is displayed for informational purposes only. The utility does not automatically open additional positions.

Main features

Volume-weighted average entry price

Separate calculation for BUY and SELL positions

Common Take Profit for positions of the same direction

Take Profit distance specified in points

Suggested additional volume calculation

Adjustable correction percentage

Maximum suggested volume limit

Magic Number filter

Optional inclusion of manually opened positions

Automatic TP recalculation when the basket changes

Information panel in the lower-left corner

Adjustable panel dimensions, colors, font and line spacing

Automatic support for different symbol price formats

Support for hedging and netting accounts

How the calculation works

The correction percentage is measured from the current market price toward the existing average entry price.

Example:

Average entry price: 1.10500

Current price: 1.10000

Correction setting: 30%

Calculated correction level: 1.10150

Average Price Calculator then calculates the additional volume required for the new average price plus the specified Take Profit distance to be positioned near the correction level.

If the selected correction is too small relative to the Take Profit distance and current spread, the requested calculation may be mathematically unavailable. In this case, the information panel displays a corresponding message.

Important information

Average Price Calculator:

does not generate trading signals;

does not predict market direction;

does not automatically open additional positions;

does not guarantee that the calculated price will be reached;

does not guarantee any particular trading result.

The displayed volume is a mathematical calculation based on the current market price, existing positions and selected parameters. It is not a recommendation to open a trade.

Test the utility and its settings on a demo account before using it in live trading.

The value of one point is determined automatically from the specification of the current chart symbol.