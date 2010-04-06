Average Price Calculator

Average Price Calculator is an MT5 trade management utility for calculating the volume-weighted average entry price and maintaining a common Take Profit for multiple positions opened on the same symbol and in the same direction.

BUY and SELL positions are processed as separate baskets.

The utility calculates the average entry price according to the volume of every position and sets a common Take Profit at the specified distance from that average.

It can also calculate a suggested additional volume based on the selected correction percentage. This calculation shows what volume would theoretically be required for the basket Take Profit to move to the selected correction level.

The calculated volume is displayed for informational purposes only. The utility does not automatically open additional positions.

Main features

  • Volume-weighted average entry price
  • Separate calculation for BUY and SELL positions
  • Common Take Profit for positions of the same direction
  • Take Profit distance specified in points
  • Suggested additional volume calculation
  • Adjustable correction percentage
  • Maximum suggested volume limit
  • Magic Number filter
  • Optional inclusion of manually opened positions
  • Automatic TP recalculation when the basket changes
  • Information panel in the lower-left corner
  • Adjustable panel dimensions, colors, font and line spacing
  • Automatic support for different symbol price formats
  • Support for hedging and netting accounts

How the calculation works

The correction percentage is measured from the current market price toward the existing average entry price.

Example:

  • Average entry price: 1.10500
  • Current price: 1.10000
  • Correction setting: 30%
  • Calculated correction level: 1.10150

Average Price Calculator then calculates the additional volume required for the new average price plus the specified Take Profit distance to be positioned near the correction level.

If the selected correction is too small relative to the Take Profit distance and current spread, the requested calculation may be mathematically unavailable. In this case, the information panel displays a corresponding message.

Important information

Average Price Calculator:

  • does not generate trading signals;
  • does not predict market direction;
  • does not automatically open additional positions;
  • does not guarantee that the calculated price will be reached;
  • does not guarantee any particular trading result.

The displayed volume is a mathematical calculation based on the current market price, existing positions and selected parameters. It is not a recommendation to open a trade.

Test the utility and its settings on a demo account before using it in live trading.

The value of one point is determined automatically from the specification of the current chart symbol.


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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Sergey Batudayev
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MetaTrader utility MTI (Main Trading Info) – shows the basic trading information for a trader, namely: average and current spread size Swap size for short and long positions Cost of 1 pip for 1 trading lot Stop Level size (minimum distance for placing pending orders) Time until the end of the current (red) and time until the start of the next (gray) trading session The time until the end of the current trading session is displayed in red, the time until the opening of the next session is display
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5 (2)
Experts
The EA’s strategy is based on  Swing trading , with entries after sharp impulses calculated by the iPump indicator. The advisor has the ability to open manual trades with automatic support – for a downtrend ↓ we enter a trade after a corrective rise in the price, the asset falls into the overbought zone, we sell along the trend. – for an uptrend ↑, we enter a trade after a corrective fall in the price, the asset falls into the oversold zone, we buy along the trend. When trading on the selected
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5 (1)
Experts
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Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
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Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
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True Supply and Demand
Sergey Batudayev
Indicators
True Supply and Demand indicator       - will allow you to quickly determine the location of resistance and support levels on all timeframes. The indicator will be useful for those who use technical analysis in their trading. The indicator is easy to use, just drag and drop on the chart and the indicator will show you the most likely support and resistance levels. When switching timeframes, you will see the levels for the newly selected timeframe. Recommended Robot Scalper       -       test  
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