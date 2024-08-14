Trade Dock

5
A bot utility designed to streamline trade management. It offers auto lot calculation based on money, account risk, or fixed lot size, with order setup featuring draggable take profit, stop loss, and entry price to fit your plan. It supports Buy/Sell market, Buy/Sell limit, and Buy/Sell stop orders, with or without stop loss and take profit. Additional features include single-click breakeven, deleting positions/orders, and more, making trade management efficient and easy.


Reviews 6
Yojansel Matos Javier
18
Yojansel Matos Javier 2026.07.27 01:10 
 

I loved it—minimalist and clean. The best risk management EA I have seen in my entire life.

Two aspects have been identified that could be improved:

When attempting to execute a trade on the 1-minute timeframe with a very tight Stop Loss, an error occurs that prevents the trade from being executed.

When trading CFDs on indices, the predefined 0.10 ratio relative to the lot size is not being respected.

Please add ---- Enable advanced calculate mode (for indices, stocks, cryptos):

Mathony
15
Mathony 2025.09.26 10:45 
 

This tool is great, but the only thing I don't like about it is that it only gets stuck at the top or bottom. If it could move freely, that would be great. (Also, when I put it on a chart and the next day I open MT5, it's somewhere in the middle, which I don't understand why, but free movement would help)

And I would welcome the option of 3 TP where I could set only how many percent of the position to close at which TP. Then it would be a TOP helper. :)

Manoj Kumar
137
Manoj Kumar 2025.06.22 11:54 
 

This is the minimal version of the developer's other utility and the best for now.

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Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
5 (1)
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Trade Utility Pro
Sovannara Voan
3.83 (90)
Utilities
Trade Utility Pro is a bot utility designed to help you manage trades more easily, quickly, and accurately. This utility features a control panel interface and supports MetaTrader 5 exclusively. This utility does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring safety. Main Features: Open Trade Support: Lot size calculation Fixed Lot: Custom input lot required Money Risk Lot: Automatically calculated based on stop loss and money risk Account % Risk Lot: Automatically calculated
FREE
Price and Session Zones
Sovannara Voan
5 (3)
Indicators
Price Sessions is an exclusive MetaTrader 5 indicator that integrates symbol information and trading sessions into your chart. It does not link to any account information or external sources, ensuring user safety. Main Features: 1. Symbol Information    Current Symbol    Live Price    Live Spread 2. Trading Sessions (Time zone UTC/GMT+0)    Tokyo session    London session    New York session If you find this utility helpful, please rate it. If you encounter any issues or have suggestions, pleas
FREE
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Yojansel Matos Javier
18
Yojansel Matos Javier 2026.07.27 01:10 
 

I loved it—minimalist and clean. The best risk management EA I have seen in my entire life.

Two aspects have been identified that could be improved:

When attempting to execute a trade on the 1-minute timeframe with a very tight Stop Loss, an error occurs that prevents the trade from being executed.

When trading CFDs on indices, the predefined 0.10 ratio relative to the lot size is not being respected.

Please add ---- Enable advanced calculate mode (for indices, stocks, cryptos):

Mathony
15
Mathony 2025.09.26 10:45 
 

This tool is great, but the only thing I don't like about it is that it only gets stuck at the top or bottom. If it could move freely, that would be great. (Also, when I put it on a chart and the next day I open MT5, it's somewhere in the middle, which I don't understand why, but free movement would help)

And I would welcome the option of 3 TP where I could set only how many percent of the position to close at which TP. Then it would be a TOP helper. :)

Manoj Kumar
137
Manoj Kumar 2025.06.22 11:54 
 

This is the minimal version of the developer's other utility and the best for now.

BangkokCartel
14
BangkokCartel 2025.02.07 14:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

李泽豪
26
李泽豪 2025.01.06 15:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chan Mike
32
Chan Mike 2024.08.19 11:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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