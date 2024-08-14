Trade Dock
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.20
- Updated: 21 August 2024
This tool is great, but the only thing I don't like about it is that it only gets stuck at the top or bottom. If it could move freely, that would be great. (Also, when I put it on a chart and the next day I open MT5, it's somewhere in the middle, which I don't understand why, but free movement would help)
And I would welcome the option of 3 TP where I could set only how many percent of the position to close at which TP. Then it would be a TOP helper. :)
This is the minimal version of the developer's other utility and the best for now.
I loved it—minimalist and clean. The best risk management EA I have seen in my entire life.
Two aspects have been identified that could be improved:
When attempting to execute a trade on the 1-minute timeframe with a very tight Stop Loss, an error occurs that prevents the trade from being executed.
When trading CFDs on indices, the predefined 0.10 ratio relative to the lot size is not being respected.
Please add ---- Enable advanced calculate mode (for indices, stocks, cryptos):
This tool is great, but the only thing I don't like about it is that it only gets stuck at the top or bottom. If it could move freely, that would be great. (Also, when I put it on a chart and the next day I open MT5, it's somewhere in the middle, which I don't understand why, but free movement would help)
And I would welcome the option of 3 TP where I could set only how many percent of the position to close at which TP. Then it would be a TOP helper. :)
This is the minimal version of the developer's other utility and the best for now.
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I loved it—minimalist and clean. The best risk management EA I have seen in my entire life.
Two aspects have been identified that could be improved:
When attempting to execute a trade on the 1-minute timeframe with a very tight Stop Loss, an error occurs that prevents the trade from being executed.
When trading CFDs on indices, the predefined 0.10 ratio relative to the lot size is not being respected.
Please add ---- Enable advanced calculate mode (for indices, stocks, cryptos):