Prop Edge Heartbeat

EA to prevent inactivity violations on prop firms.


This EA will scout for your most recent trade and if it is older than the number of days defined, will enter a micro lot position size 0.01 on the pair defined.

It is recommended to use a tight spread pair like EURUSD.

This EA will not act as long as you have at least one trade in the last X days (defined on config).


This EA will not place other trades or modify existing position.


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Prop Edge RiskSizeCalc
Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire Costa
Utilities
EA to help traders stay within tight risk management. Asks only for account's initial balance and Stop Out DD. This is meant for prop firm traders, but will help any trader who is looking for a simple risk manager. Trasks and reports daily PnL and will advise you to stop at 1% daily loss. Will advise you to wait if you have too many open trades. Based on the open chart (symbol and timeframe) will recommend size and SL distance in order to risk the desired cash risk. See screenshot for example
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Mihnea10
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Mihnea10 2023.07.10 11:23 
 

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