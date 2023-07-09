Prop Edge Heartbeat
- Utilities
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Nuno Madeira Amaro Pire CostaTrading first entered my life in the end of 2017 when BTC hit 20k for the first time. For 2 years I think I was lucky and made a little back, but I knew so little I would not call that trading, I was just lucky with my gamble.
- Version: 1.0
EA to prevent inactivity violations on prop firms.
This EA will scout for your most recent trade and if it is older than the number of days defined, will enter a micro lot position size 0.01 on the pair defined.
It is recommended to use a tight spread pair like EURUSD.
This EA will not act as long as you have at least one trade in the last X days (defined on config).
This EA will not place other trades or modify existing position.
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