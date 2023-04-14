Msg2Slack Post to Slack

Msg2Slack is the tool that sends messages from MT4/MT5 text boxes to Slack. With just one click on the button located on the right side of the text box, you can easily send text and chart images to your Slack channel. Even if you draw lines, marks, comments, and more on the chart, the image will be posted.



Whether you want to send messages to yourself or a group, this simple yet powerful tool makes it incredibly easy to capture chart images and send messages on the fly.



The Msg2Slack tool is displayed at the bottom of the chart. Simply enter your message and click the button on the right to post your message or a message with an image.



While the level of utility varies from person to person, anyone using Slack for communication can benefit from Msg2Slack's ability to send chart images instantly.





Get the Slack API TOKEN and set it as a parameter for this tool.You can also use the Strategy Tester to check it works.