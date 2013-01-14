CloseAllPosition
- Utilities
- Konstantin Chernov
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 6 February 2021
A script for closing positions
If you need to quickly close several positions, this script will make all the routine for you!
The script does not have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script.
Usage:
Run the script on a chart.
If you need to specify the maximal deviation and the number of attempts to close positions, use the script with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/625
You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2784
Мне все нравится. Если автор сможет добавить функцию- закрыть все открытые ордера и открытые по текущей паре, чтобы скрипт не закрывал отложенные, то будет просто супер!