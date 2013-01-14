CloseAllPosition

A script for closing positions

If you need to quickly close several positions, this script will make all the routine for you!

The script does not have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script.

Usage:



Run the script on a chart.

If you need to specify the maximal deviation and the number of attempts to close positions, use the script with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/625

You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2784