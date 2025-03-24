HelpMe2Trade
- Utilities
- Saeed Sajid
- Version: 2.1
- Updated: 24 March 2025
Change lot size, set TP / SL points and with one click place an order.
Track current order count and total running profit.
Instant Close all Buy trades, Close all Sell trades or Close All open trades buttons.
Trailing SL feature
Support for Manual orders.
Utility types
Risk management, Graphical objects, Panels.
Main features
Take Profit and Stop Loss in points (10pip = 100 points)
After the price reaches the Take Profit threshold, orders will be closed in profit
After the price reaches the Stop Loss threshold, the orders will be closed immediately.