Clear All Stops and Takes — A simple solution for instant SL/TP removal

Remove all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels with a single click!

Clear All Stops and Takes is a convenient script designed for traders who want to quickly and efficiently remove SL and TP levels on all open positions. Its simple operation and instant execution make this tool indispensable for working in dynamic market conditions.

Key Benefits:

• Time-saving: No need to manually edit each position — everything is done automatically.

• Multi-symbol support: The script removes levels across all instruments with open trades.

• Ease of use: Simply drag the script onto the chart — and it’s done!

• Reliability: Each position is checked before execution to ensure accuracy.

How to Use:

Drag the script onto a chart in MetaTrader 5. The script will automatically remove SL and TP levels from all your positions. Enjoy full control over your trades!

Who Is It For?

• Traders transitioning to a new strategy without fixed risk levels.

• Those who want to quickly reset SL/TP levels for all positions.

• Anyone looking for a simple and reliable tool for risk management.

Simplify your trading! Download Clear All Stops and Takes for free and take full control of your trades.





By the way, a script that removes all Stop Loss and Take Profit levels only on the selected symbol is available for free at this link.

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