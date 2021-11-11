Close All in 1s
A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders.
This is Close All market positions and/or pending orders button
You can close all orders in 1 second by one click
For advanced version:
1 Close all button: The script will close All orders market + pending orders
2 C All pending: The script will close only pending orders
Советник супер!!! Рекомендую.