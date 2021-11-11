Close All in 1s

Hello, Every one 
A script to close all market positions and/or pending orders.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This is Close All   market positions and/or pending orders button 
You can close all orders in 1 second by one click 

For advanced version: 

Advanced: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77763
          https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89311

Key: 
1 Close all button: The script will close All orders market + pending orders 
2 C All pending:    The script will close only pending orders 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Leave 5⭐ for me please, Thanks so much
Info me: TG @seng55
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thanks so much
Reviews 32
Eduard Migranov
196
Eduard Migranov 2025.09.29 12:08 
 

Советник супер!!! Рекомендую.

Yuzo Deguchi
128
Yuzo Deguchi 2025.06.16 14:05 
 

Nicely works!!!!

Dizzle407
14
Dizzle407 2024.11.13 01:24 
 

This is so good can you please release for mt4?

