DeletePendingOrder

Script for deleting pending orders

If you need to delete all pending orders you placed, this script will do it for you!

It doesn't have any input parameters. Allow AutoTrading before running the script.

Usage:



Run the script on a chart.

If you need a possibility to adjust parameters of the script, use the version with input parameters https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/627

You can download MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/2782