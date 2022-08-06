Market Profile 3 ForexArby com

4

Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 5 indicator version 4.70— is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible to use a free-draw rectangle session to create a custom market profile on any timeframe. Six different color schemes are available to draw the profile's blocks. Drawing profiles as a plain color histogram is also possible. Alternatively, you may choose to color the profile based on bullish/bearish bars. This indicator is based on bare price action and does not use any standard indicators.

A system of alerts is available for price crossing the levels of Value Area high and low, Median, and Single Print zones.

Input parameters

Main

  • Session (default = Daily) — trading session for market profile: Daily, Weekly, Monthly, Intraday, and Rectangle. For a rectangle session to get calculated, a rectangle chart object with the name starting with MPR should be added to the chart. Pressing 'r' on the keyboard will add a properly named rectangle object automatically.
  • StartFromDate (default = __DATE__) — if StartFromCurrentSession is false, then the indicator will start drawing profiles from this date. It draws to the past. For example, if you set it 2018-01-20 and SessionsToCount is 2, then it will draw the profiles for 2018-01-20 and 2018-01-19.
  • StartFromCurrentSession (default = true) — if true, then the indicator starts drawing from today, else — from the date given in StartFromDate.
  • SessionsToCount (default = 2) — for how many trading sessions to draw the market profiles.
  • SeamlessScrollingMode (default = false) — if true, the StartFromDate and StartFromCurrentSession parameters are ignored; the sessions are calculated and displayed starting from the current chart position's rightmost bar. This allows scrolling back in time indefinitely to view past sessions.
  • EnableDevelopingPOC (default = false) — if true, multiple horizontal lines will be drawn to depict how the Point of Control developed through the session.
  • ValueAreaPercentage (default = 70) — a percentage share of the session's TPOs to include in the Value Area.

    Intraday sessions

    • EnableIntradaySessionN (default = true) — if true and  Session is set to Intraday, then the indicator will attempt to drawn the intraday market profile #N on the chart.
    • IntradaySessionNStartTime (default = "HH:MM") — start time in HH:MM format for the intraday session #N.
    • IntradaySessionNEndTime (default = "HH:MM") — end time in HH:MM format for the intraday session #N.
    • IntradaySessionNColorScheme (default = Blue_to_Red) — color scheme for the intraday session #N.


    Reviews 20
    Flaviona
    134
    Flaviona 2025.02.12 11:27 
     

    thanks good

    avolik
    50
    avolik 2024.02.25 19:51 
     

    Thank you.

    Benkele Goitsemodimo
    119
    Benkele Goitsemodimo 2024.02.05 21:45 
     

    excellent

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    Market Profile 3
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    Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
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    Max
    1654
    Max 2025.10.08 08:34 
     

    very good indicator, excellent options in settings, actually best one of this type I found

    Flaviona
    134
    Flaviona 2025.02.12 11:27 
     

    thanks good

    gnanos123
    942
    gnanos123 2025.01.28 14:56 
     

    OK Indicator

    Maksim Tarutin
    88563
    Maksim Tarutin 2025.01.08 05:10 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Stéphane Miuccio
    76
    Stéphane Miuccio 2024.09.10 13:00 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    balaloca69
    14
    balaloca69 2024.08.06 22:35 
     

    Una mi.... como un capacho. No admite temporalidades inferiores a 1H

    avolik
    50
    avolik 2024.02.25 19:51 
     

    Thank you.

    Benkele Goitsemodimo
    119
    Benkele Goitsemodimo 2024.02.05 21:45 
     

    excellent

    ArekJP
    34
    ArekJP 2024.01.19 10:47 
     

    Over all good job it does the job, however it seems to be causing freezing of MT5 sometimes.

    WeHu58
    102
    WeHu58 2023.12.03 11:46 
     

    Bestimmt irgendwie ganz gut, aber ohne ausführliche Beschreibung kann ich nur raten was die vielen Input-Parameter bewirken

    Илья Богатов
    87
    Илья Богатов 2023.08.27 19:33 
     

    Спасибо за индикатор!Всё классно работает!

    Findolin
    2670
    Findolin 2023.07.21 20:19 
     

    Excellent Tool. Thank you very much!

    pattaya112
    278
    pattaya112 2023.06.19 16:31 
     

    finde ich ganz gut.macht das,was er soll

    Enrico Devito
    158
    Enrico Devito 2023.02.17 14:57 
     

    Hi. I tested the same your MP in MT4 and it looks perfect. The candle can be see well there and colors can be changed... In MT5 it seem very bad, colors cannot be edited, and the same settings on MT4 are not working well because I can't see my candels well, the color of the MP behind change too much the color of my candles and I can't focus. It's a pity that on MT4 is perfect and on MT5 was not possible just to create the same thing. Here the photos: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84923?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search#!tab=comments&comment=45079248

    zbairen985
    440
    zbairen985 2023.01.14 04:49 
     

    The idea of this indicator is great. Thank you for your sharing. The problem now is that this indicator will seriously slow down the system and consume a lot of CPU resources after loading. I really hope that the author will solve this problem in future version updates and try to optimize the code design so that the indicator program can run smoothly.

    Dayvison Andrews Da Silva Gomes
    145
    Dayvison Andrews Da Silva Gomes 2022.12.23 02:46 
     

    Parabéns pelo Indicador. Mais estou com um problema quero usar em um EA e os Buffers ficam sempre 0 zerados tanto em conta Demo como em Backtest! Como faço para obter os dados do Buffers deste indicador.

    trevor88
    81
    trevor88 2022.08.22 12:31 
     

    I have to write a new review about this indicator because it is clear now that it is UNUSABLE... it literally slow to death the entire metatrader machine if you want to use it on more than 1 chart... poorly poorly written code... not optimized AT ALL.

    Жавлонбек Султонов
    24
    Жавлонбек Султонов 2022.08.22 10:46 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    are1971
    747
    are1971 2022.08.11 14:04 
     

    Thank you for sharing it free but fix errors profile disappers on chart and comes back it flikers

    Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
    12289
    Reply from developer Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad 2022.08.13 17:18
    sure thing both mt4 and mt5 versions have an update soon will fix all current issues and add few optional features
    Marcoccia
    16
    Marcoccia 2022.08.08 23:40 
     

    Obrigado

    Reply to review