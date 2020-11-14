Premium trend entry pro

TZ Trade Logics, presents you, the enhance version of Premium trend entry

This release, bring you much more relaxed trading state with advanced features for trend filtering and premium signal entry timings.

For us, is not the creating of the product which matters! but continued maintenance and education to users. through our dedicated means of reaching to us, you will enjoy close guide on how to use the product and other relevant training related to trading.

This trading system, have implemented 2 dimensional trend filtering mechanism, to ensure your trades are on the direction of the trend and we are continuing to experiment





Disclaimer!

Tz Trade Logics, does not have the ownership on market movements and for this reason we do not guarantee that all signals will be in anticipated direction. So with this in mind, you are advised to use proper money management, stop losses and Take profits

Further more, please contact us, by clicking the link that will be in the signal, to be able to receive training schedules for this trading system

Welcome.





Product features

1. The system is enabled out of the box to work on every trading instrument

2. Is ready for sending push notifications, sound and desktop alert for helping trading on the go

3. You can use the system on cloud computers/VPS

4. Plots all needed graphics for your convenience (also serves some training purposes other than putting an arrow)

5. Have strategy selection section in the setting, where you will be able to choose a strategy which works best for you





Strategies

Because of being with people of various trading tricks,

This trading system, have included 4 strategies which are

- M_Pullbacks, Base Cross, XRetracement & Trade Tool 102





All these strategies are trained for free on online session individual request and we have videos on the same in our telegram channel for your convenience of mastering





You are welcome,

Tz Trade Logics (c) 2020

Tanzania.