Pip Counter MT5
- Indicators
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONSKeenbase Trading develops professional MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 indicators and Expert Advisors designed to help traders make more informed trading decisions.
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 10
KT Pip Counter is a simple and informative indicator that shows some essential data and numbers on a real-time basis. Such critical information and data can benefit a trader during an intense trading session.
Features
- Shows the current profit/loss in currency, pips, and percentage.
- Shows the current spreads.
- Shows the remaining time in the closing of the current bar.
- The different color schemes for profit/loss scenario.
- The text position and layout can be fully customized.
- It uses minimum CPU resources.
Inputs
- Account P&L: If true, it shows the profit/loss for the whole account, and if false, it shows the profit/loss only for the current symbol.
- Colors and font size settings.
- Show After Current Bar: If true, it shows the information after the current bar otherwise on the chart corners.
- Rest of the inputs are self explanatory.