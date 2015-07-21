PZ Pivot Points MT5

This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ]

It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes



It allows you to select the reference timeframe

It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes

It implements different SR calculation modes



It implements customizable colors and sizes





Calculation Modes

(H+L+C)/3

(H+L+O)/3

(H+L+C+O)/4

(H+L+C+C)/4

(H+L+O+O)/4

(H+L)/2

(H+C)/2

(L+C)/2

It also implements many different calculation modes for SR Levels: Classic Formula

R4 = R3 + (High – Low)

R3 = R2 + (High – Low)

R2 = PP + (High – Low)

R1 = (2 * PP) – Low

S1 = (2 * PP) – High

S2 = PP – (High – Low)

S3 = S2 – (High – Low)

S4 = S3 – (High – Low)



Woodie Pivot Points R4 = R3 + (High – Low)

R3 = High + 2 * (PP – Low)

R2 = PP + (High – Low)

R1 = (2 * PP) – Low

S1 = (2 * PP) – HIGH

S2 = PP – (High – Low)

S3 = Low – 2 * (High – PP)

S4 = S3 – (High – Low)



Camarilla Pivot Points R4 = PP + (High – Low) * 1.1/2

R3 = PP + (High – Low) * 1.1/4

R2 = PP + (High – Low) * 1.1/6

R1 = PP + (High – Low) * 1.1/12

S1 = PP – (High – Low) * 1.1/12

S2 = PP – (High – Low) * 1.1/6

S3 = PP – (High – Low) * 1.1/4

S4 = PP – (High – Low) * 1.1/2





Input Parameters



PP Calculation Mode: Select the Pivot Points calculation mode desired

S/R Calculation Mode: Select the SR calculation mode desired

Timeframe: Choose the timeframe to calculate pivot points from

Mid Points: Display or hide mid points between SR levels

Color of S levels: Color of support levels

Color of R levels: Color of resistance levels

Color of P level: Color of pivot point levels



Font size: Font size for name and price labels





Author

The indicator implements different calculation modes for the pivot point.

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of Point Zero Trading Solutions.