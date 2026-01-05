VertexAlgo
- Experts
- Krzysztof Sitko
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 12
VertexAlgo – Engineered for XAUUSD H1
Precision. Speed. Exponential Growth.
Are you looking for a trading system that respects the market rather than fighting it? VertexAlgo is a sophisticated engine designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe.
👉 BONUS: After purchasing, please send a private message to receive the VertexAlgo recommended settings.
🔀 3 Money Management Modes: Tailored to Your Goals
VertexAlgo offers ultimate flexibility with three distinct ways to manage your capital:
1. 🛡️ Fixed Lot (Stability Mode)
-
Best for: Prop Firm Challenges (FTMO, FundedNext) & Conservative Trading.
-
How it works: Trades with a constant volume (e.g., 0.01 lot) regardless of balance.
-
Benefit: Ensures maximum consistency and strictly limits drawdown, helping you pass evaluations safely.
2. 🚀 Auto Risk (Exponential Growth)
-
Best for: Aggressive Personal Account Growth.
-
How it works: Calculates lot size as a percentage of your Equity (e.g., 1% risk per trade). As your account grows, your trade size increases mathematically (Compound Interest).
-
Result: This mode powered our backtest from $10,000 to over $39 Million.
3. 📈 Lot Per Balance (Progressive Growth)
-
Best for: Linear, Predictable Scaling.
-
How it works: Increases lot size in steps based on your balance (e.g., 0.01 lot for every $1,000 in the account).
-
Benefit: A balanced approach that grows your account faster than Fixed Lot but with more stability than Auto Risk.
⚔️ Dual-Core Strategy Engine
VertexAlgo is not limited to a single logic. It puts the power of choice in your hands with two distinct internal algorithms. You can easily switch between Strategy 1 and Strategy 2 in the settings to perfectly adapt the system to your trading style.
📊 Backtest Results
Based on high-precision tick data history on XAUUSD H1.
-
Total Net Profit: $39,909,188.66
-
Profit Factor: 2.62
-
Recovery Factor: 129.51
-
Drawdown: Strictly controlled to ensure long-term survivability.
❌ No Martingale | ❌ No Grid | ❌ No Arbitrage
✅ Recommendations
-
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold).
-
Timeframe: H1 (1 Hour).
-
Broker: True ECN broker with low spreads (e.g., IC Markets).
-
Deposit: Minimum $500, Recommended $1000-2000+.
-
VPS: Highly recommended for 24/7 low-latency operation.
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading financial markets involves significant risk. Historical performance (backtests) does not guarantee future results. Please trade responsibly and ensure you understand the risks involved before investing real capital.