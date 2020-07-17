Didi Index

4.8

The famous brazilian trader and analyst Didi Aguiar created years ago a study with the crossing of 3 Simple Moving Averages called "Agulhada do Didi", then later was also named Didi Index, as a separate indicator. The period of those SMAs are 3, 8 and 20. As simple as that, this approach and vision bring an easy analysis of market momentum and trend reversal to those traders looking for objective (and visual) information on their charts.

Of course, as always, no indicator alone could be used without a clear and pre-planned strategy and the usage of additional filters MUST be used to validate the signals of this indicator.

This version of Didi Index will enhance the brightness of the SMAs on the cross of the Fast and Slow MAs, BUT please note that the analysis MUST be made also with the Medium SMA (0-axis SMA plotted in white), this is just a visual cue. The REAL crossing is when the 2 SMAs (Fast and Slow) cross themselves also over the very same spot (or almost) of the 0-axis (medium SMA). Look for the screenshots for more details.


SETTINGS

  • Fast MA period (3=Classic)
  • Medium MA period (8=Classic) - This is the 0-axis on the indicator window
  • Slow MA period (20=Classic)
  • Smoothing type for the MAs (SMA=Classic)
  • Type of Price to be used on calculations (Close Price=Classic)

If you like this indicator, all I am asking is a little Review (not a Comment, but a REVIEW!)...   

This will mean A LOT to me... And this way I can continue to give away Cool Stuff for Free...

With No Strings Attached!  Ever!


Live Long and Prosper!

;)




Reviews 45
Rtns110989
14
Rtns110989 2025.03.17 17:39 
 

Muito bom, recomendo a utilização.

DDDD7777777PPPP
104
DDDD7777777PPPP 2025.02.12 19:17 
 

Muito bom, recomendo!

marcelo Conforti
94
marcelo Conforti 2025.01.01 21:59 
 

the best indicator , you need to put alert to be perfect !!!!!

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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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5 (2)
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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ATR Monitor ATR is a measure of volatility introduced by market technician J. Welles Wilder Jr. in his book, "New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems". In general, traders are accustomed to seeing the ATR in the form of a sub-window indicator. What I am presenting here is a simplified version of ATR - just the current ATR number - very useful for monitoring just the very moment of the current chart. And, by default, this indicator will not show up on screen, you can just use the buffers thems
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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5 (4)
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4 (1)
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Easily get all relevant economic events of the current day right into your chart, as markers. Filter what kind of markers do you want: by country (selected individually) and by Importance (High relevance, Medium, Low or any combination of these). Configure the visual cues to your liking. Additionaly you have the ability to add up to 5 personal markers of your own agenda. With Alerts and/or with blackout periods, if you are using it within an Expert Advisor! All in one Economic Calendar indicator
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Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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The Metatrader 5 has a hidden jewel called Chart Object, mostly unknown to the common users and hidden in a sub-menu within the platform. Called Mini Chart, this object is a miniature instance of a big/normal chart that could be added/attached to any normal chart, this way the Mini Chart will be bound to the main Chart in a very minimalist way saving a precious amount of real state on your screen. If you don't know the Mini Chart, give it a try - see the video and screenshots below. This is a gr
Market Momentum PRO
Flavio Javier Jarabeck
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The Market Momentum indicator is based on the Volume Zone Oscillator (VZO), presented by Waleed Aly Khalil in the 2009 edition of the International Federation of Technical Analysts journal, and presents a fresh view of this market valuable data that is oftenly misunderstood and neglected: VOLUME. With this new approach of "seeing" Volume data, traders can infer more properly market behavior and increase their odds in a winning trade. "The VZO is a leading volume oscillator; its basic usefulness
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32353794W
14
32353794W 2025.03.24 23:14 
 

muito bom

Rtns110989
14
Rtns110989 2025.03.17 17:39 
 

Muito bom, recomendo a utilização.

mt5admiral
24
mt5admiral 2025.02.15 23:29 
 

Me encanto...super util. Recomendado

DDDD7777777PPPP
104
DDDD7777777PPPP 2025.02.12 19:17 
 

Muito bom, recomendo!

marcelo Conforti
94
marcelo Conforti 2025.01.01 21:59 
 

the best indicator , you need to put alert to be perfect !!!!!

E_lugao
104
E_lugao 2024.06.14 03:26 
 

estou testando mas, até agora gostando muito

65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 03:07 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

81115533
34
81115533 2024.03.17 22:32 
 

bom indicador recomendo

Sutatong
398
Sutatong 2024.02.22 04:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ramedjose Mendes Dos Santos
177
Ramedjose Mendes Dos Santos 2023.11.22 03:38 
 

Muito top o indicador, funciona muito bem. parabéns pelo trabalho.

DDLRepresenta
20
DDLRepresenta 2023.10.09 05:26 
 

Um Prejuizo total, que levei, só leva a uma coisa, o seu dinheiro. não caia nessa. Quer algo de verdadeiro, honesto, sem prejuizos? conheça Willy Heine.

Melgaco78
35
Melgaco78 2023.08.24 19:38 
 

Muito bom no gráfico de candle e no Renko!

051023
14
051023 2023.06.22 15:19 
 

ATE HOJE O MELHOR INDICADOR QUE JÁ VI E USEI, MUITO SIMPLES E OBJETIVO EU RECOMENDO

armagedomac
14
armagedomac 2023.04.30 05:44 
 

Tem como colocar alerta?

jgomnet2022
44
jgomnet2022 2023.04.10 22:24 
 

O Melhor dos Melhores

amarildofranco
17
amarildofranco 2023.02.14 21:31 
 

Excelente ferramementa, em conj com outros indicadores(Ex, estocastico e trix) fica melhor ainda (assertivo)

junioraguiarfx
26
junioraguiarfx 2023.01.03 05:45 
 

Muito bom,

Joao Carlos Espindola
57
Joao Carlos Espindola 2022.12.19 15:45 
 

Eficiente. Achei desnecessário a coloração da media.

andreiacerqueira
14
andreiacerqueira 2022.12.02 14:47 
 

Um excelete método pra ser usado...realizando as entradas nas confirmaçoes.

RKE
705
RKE 2022.11.18 16:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

123
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