Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 2.21
  • Activations: 5

Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21)

Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD)

Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum directional accuracy and strict draw-down mitigation.

🧠 Core AI & Institutional Subsystems:

  • 1. AI Predictive Entry Gate (No Blind Arbitrage)

    The algorithm completely eliminates random baseline scaling. Utilizing a shallow Neural Network Core, it analyzes localized price vector momentum, structural spreads, and volume velocity in milliseconds. Initial 0.01 lot positions are only authorized when the dynamic AI Confidence Score clears your set threshold (e.g., 65%). If the market displays low liquidity or a false-breakout trap, the AI locks execution to preserve collateral.

  • 2. MACD Trend-Locked Recovery Matrix (Precision Counter-Execution)

    This is the ultimate win-rate enhancer. When a baseline position triggers its Stop Loss ($SL$), the recovery engine does not recklessly double up on the next tick. Instead, it queries live macro conditions via an Institutional MACD Filter:

    • BUY Recovery Layers are only executed if MACD > 0 (Confirmed Bullish Structure).

    • SELL Recovery Layers are only executed if MACD < 0 (Confirmed Bearish Structure).

    • Result: Every consecutive martingale layer has global momentum backing it, vastly shortening recovery paths and eliminating multi-day draw-downs.

  • 3. AI Dynamic Adaptive SL/TP (Adaptive ATR Shielding)

    The grid distances are completely governed by a live ATR Volatility Sensor.

    • Low Volatility (Flat Market): The AI tightens $SL/TP$ perimeters to lock in rapid scalping cash flow.

    • High Volatility (News Spikes): The AI dynamically widens grid steps, shifting the outer recovery layers further out to protect account margins from rapid exposure expansion.

🛡️ Premium Risk Restraint & Prop-Firm Compliance:

  • Global Single-Lot Ceiling Cap ( Max_Allowed_LotSize ): Gives the user absolute power to set a hard lot size limit on any single allocation, cutting off the risk of geometric volume inflation during black-swan market anomalies.

  • Account Margin Level Guard ( Min_Margin_Level_Pct ): An essential safeguard for live funds and Prop Firms. The core engine dynamically calculates your live equity-to-margin ratio and halts any new layer activation if account free collateral scoring is under threat.

  • Unlocked First Trade Sliders: Traders can manually override the baseline 0.01 position parameters by configuring dedicated hard $TP$/$SL$ points, while leaving consecutive mitigation tasks to the adaptive AI network.

📊 Real-Time Visual Telemetry Panel:

The integrated sleek chart widget displays vital metrics on your terminal in real-time, streaming color-coded data including:

  • Multi-Period Historic Performance Matrix: Track closed profits filtered by Today, 7-Days, 30-Days, and 1-Year horizons.

  • AI Confidence Stream: Displays live percentages reflecting the network's directional conviction.

  • Live MACD Trend Status Interlock flags.

⚙️ Recommended Settings:

  • Asset: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Timeframe: M5 (Active Processing Frame)

  • Account Type: Hedging / Netting ECN (Low Spread Recommended)

  • Prop-Firm Compatible: Yes (When using tighter margin constraints)

📝 MQL5 Product Update / Changelog (For v2.21 Upload)

  • v2.21 Changelog: Synchronized internal property structures with global AI_Entry_Threshold parameters to achieve a lightweight compiler footprint with 0 errors and 0 warnings.

  • v2.20 Changelog: Introduced hard lot allocation caps ( Max_Allowed_LotSize ) and active account margin percentage validators ( Min_Margin_Level_Pct ) to clear the official MQL5 Automated Server Verification tests.


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Simon Reeves
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Chen Jia Qi
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5 (19)
Experts
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Arkadii Zagorulko
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Experts
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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