Market Cycle and Trading Sessions Indicator



Introducing our Market Cycle and Trading Sessions Indicator, a tool designed to provide you with a comprehensive view of the financial market like never before.

Observe the market's pulse with our exclusive indicator. Gain a deep understanding of market phases, from accumulation to distribution, to make informed, strategic decisions with a high probability.





What makes our indicator?





1. Date Range for Calculations:

Customize the start and end dates for indicator calculations, allowing you to focus on the period you want to analyze.

2. Trading Days Separator:

Clearly and precisely visualize each market session, enabling you to identify patterns and trends with ease.

Full customization (visualization and design).

Extend the closing, high, and low prices of the day to the next day.

Extend the separation to other indicators in sub-windows.



3. Customization by Trading Sessions:

Tailor your strategy to the specific market conditions in each session.

Customize the four main sessions (Tokyo, London, New York, and Sydney) according to your preferences and trading strategies.

Full customization (visualization and design).

Option to display the highest and lowest prices of the session.

Ability to extend session time limits to other indicators in sub-windows.

4. Intuitive and Easy to Use:

Designed for ease of use, our indicator features an intuitive interface, allowing even beginner traders to maximize its advanced functions.







Why choose our Indicator?



Proven Accuracy:

Developed with quality and rigorously tested.



Continuous Support:

We provide support services to address any questions or issues.



Free Updates:

As part of our commitment to continuous improvement, you will receive free updates incorporating new features and enhancements based on user feedback. Have any suggestions or additional needs? Don't hesitate to contact us!