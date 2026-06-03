RSI Cortex Ai
- Indicators
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Michael Prescott BurneyI am a professional trader and Expert Advisor developer focused on building high-performance, risk-driven systems for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
RSI Cortex AI for MT5
RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach.
It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis.
What the indicator does
RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help traders assess directional bias, confidence, and market context in a more structured way.
- Multi-factor momentum analysis
- Live Rank score from 0 to 100
- Live Confidence score from 0 to 100
- Adaptive trend and filter framework
- Premium on-chart dashboard
- Matching oscillator panel
- Three ready-to-use presets
How it works
Instead of using only a single RSI value and fixed 70/30 levels, the indicator evaluates several momentum-related inputs together. These include RSI value, slope, acceleration, distance from the midline, percentile behavior, volatility context, fast-versus-slow spread, and broader regime conditions.
The current market state is compared with previously observed historical behavior on the same symbol. Based on those similarities, the indicator produces a Rank score and a Confidence score to help the trader evaluate directional strength and historical agreement.
Signal framework
RSI Cortex AI includes an adaptive trend component and a filter stack intended to reduce low-quality readings. Trend alignment, volatility conditions, and chop filtering are used together so the indicator remains selective rather than overly reactive.
- Directional ranking based on multiple momentum features
- Confidence scoring based on historical similarity
- Adaptive trend logic
- Volatility-aware filtering
- Chop filter to suppress weaker conditions
Interface
The indicator includes a premium on-chart dashboard for fast decision support. It displays live bias, Rank, Confidence, RSI state, trend direction, and analog count directly on the chart.
A matching oscillator subwindow is also included. It presents the momentum model in a separate panel for easier visual confirmation during live analysis.
Presets included
RSI Cortex AI includes three presets for different trading styles and chart speeds.
- Scalper — designed for M5 to M15 intraday use
- Balanced — the general-purpose default for most markets
- Swing — a smoother and more selective setup for H1 to H4 analysis
Markets and timeframes
The indicator can be used on liquid Forex pairs, metals such as XAUUSD, indices, and major crypto CFDs. It is intended for use on timeframes from M5 to H4.
What is included
- RSI Cortex AI indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Matching RSI Cortex AI oscillator panel
- Three presets: Scalper, Balanced, and Swing
Recommended use
RSI Cortex AI is intended as a decision-support and confirmation tool. It is best used alongside the trader’s own market structure analysis, support and resistance levels, and risk management plan.
For better historical comparison quality, it is recommended to allow the chart enough historical data before relying on the live readings.
Minimum requirements
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 build 3500 or newer
- Chart type: Standard candlesticks
- Markets: Liquid symbols with clean candle data