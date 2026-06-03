RSI Cortex Ai

RSI Cortex AI for MT5

RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach.

It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis.

What the indicator does

RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help traders assess directional bias, confidence, and market context in a more structured way.

  • Multi-factor momentum analysis
  • Live Rank score from 0 to 100
  • Live Confidence score from 0 to 100
  • Adaptive trend and filter framework
  • Premium on-chart dashboard
  • Matching oscillator panel
  • Three ready-to-use presets

How it works

Instead of using only a single RSI value and fixed 70/30 levels, the indicator evaluates several momentum-related inputs together. These include RSI value, slope, acceleration, distance from the midline, percentile behavior, volatility context, fast-versus-slow spread, and broader regime conditions.

The current market state is compared with previously observed historical behavior on the same symbol. Based on those similarities, the indicator produces a Rank score and a Confidence score to help the trader evaluate directional strength and historical agreement.

Signal framework

RSI Cortex AI includes an adaptive trend component and a filter stack intended to reduce low-quality readings. Trend alignment, volatility conditions, and chop filtering are used together so the indicator remains selective rather than overly reactive.

  • Directional ranking based on multiple momentum features
  • Confidence scoring based on historical similarity
  • Adaptive trend logic
  • Volatility-aware filtering
  • Chop filter to suppress weaker conditions

Interface

The indicator includes a premium on-chart dashboard for fast decision support. It displays live bias, Rank, Confidence, RSI state, trend direction, and analog count directly on the chart.

A matching oscillator subwindow is also included. It presents the momentum model in a separate panel for easier visual confirmation during live analysis.

Presets included

RSI Cortex AI includes three presets for different trading styles and chart speeds.

  • Scalper — designed for M5 to M15 intraday use
  • Balanced — the general-purpose default for most markets
  • Swing — a smoother and more selective setup for H1 to H4 analysis

Markets and timeframes

The indicator can be used on liquid Forex pairs, metals such as XAUUSD, indices, and major crypto CFDs. It is intended for use on timeframes from M5 to H4.

What is included

  • RSI Cortex AI indicator for MetaTrader 5
  • Matching RSI Cortex AI oscillator panel
  • Three presets: Scalper, Balanced, and Swing

Recommended use

RSI Cortex AI is intended as a decision-support and confirmation tool. It is best used alongside the trader’s own market structure analysis, support and resistance levels, and risk management plan.

For better historical comparison quality, it is recommended to allow the chart enough historical data before relying on the live readings.

Minimum requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 build 3500 or newer
  • Chart type: Standard candlesticks
  • Markets: Liquid symbols with clean candle data
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Oleg Rodin
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SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
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ICT PO3 (Power of 3) AMD Protocol Framework Indicator True Time & Structure Integration   |  Non-Repainting | Real-Time  | Multi-Asset  | MT4 Version Available Full Setup Guide & Strategy Playbook: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768683 MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/171742 Indicator Overview The ICT PO3 AMD Protocol Framework is a complete structural overlay for MetaTrader 5 that maps the True Daily Cycle directly onto your lower-timeframe execution chart. It projects
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5 (7)
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5 (1)
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Connix SMC by G-Labs — Smart Money Concepts and ICT multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe dashboard from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades a
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