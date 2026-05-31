KT Support and Resistance Levels

KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5

Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise.

KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly onto your MetaTrader chart, automatically. When the chart gets crowded, one click merges everything into clean Smart Zones. And a live panel always shows the nearest levels above and below price, so you are never hunting around.

Think of it as a chart analyst that never gets tired of marking levels.

What it does for you

  • Finds and draws levels from multiple proven sources: swings, pivots, previous-period prices, and order block midpoints, across every timeframe.
  • Merges nearby levels into clean Smart Zones whenever you want a simpler chart.
  • Keeps a live panel showing the three nearest levels above price and the three nearest below.
  • Tells you how old each level is and how often price has actually respected it.
  • Alerts you the moment price reaches a level or zone you care about.

What it deliberately does not do

It does not open, close, or manage trades. It does not fire buy or sell signals. It does not claim to predict the market, and it will never promise you a reversal.

None of that is a limitation. A level is a decision area, not a crystal ball, and this tool is honest about that. Your trading plan and risk management stay yours, which is exactly how a tool like this should work.

Five kinds of level, one clean map

Each source answers a slightly different question about the market, and the indicator draws all of them automatically. No external ZigZag, fractal, or pivot indicators required.

Swing highs and lows: The real turning points in price, the same levels most traders draw by eye, marked for you automatically.

Pivots: Classic daily, weekly, and monthly pivot ladders, labelled like Daily P, Daily R1, or Weekly R2. Classic is on by default, with Camarilla, Woodie, Fibonacci, and DeMark a click away.

Previous-period prices: Yesterday's, last week's, and last month's high, low, open, and close (PDH, PWL, PMC and more). Price returns to these more often than most traders expect.

Order block levels: A clean line at the midpoint of a meaningful order-block candle, labelled like Daily Bull OB or Weekly Bear OB. Reference prices, not shaded boxes, so the chart stays readable.

Fractal levels: Significant fractal turning points on your current timeframe, picking out the ones that carry weight rather than cluttering the chart with every minor pivot.

Read the weight in one glance

Bigger timeframe, bigger level. That is most of what you need to know:

Monthly levels are Super Strong, the heavyweight prices the whole market watches. Weekly levels are Strong, the structure that frames the week and beyond. Daily levels are Moderate, dependable references for intraday and swing trades. Your timeframe levels are Short-Term, the most reactive, sitting closest to live price.

Lower-timeframe levels hide automatically on higher-timeframe charts, so a monthly view stays calm instead of drowning in detail. Monthly levels are important enough to show everywhere.

Smart Zones: from a cluttered chart to a clear one

This is the part most worth understanding, because it changes how the whole chart feels. You are always looking at the same structure, just through one of two lenses.

In Levels view, every level is drawn as its own line. Perfect for studying a chart closely and seeing exactly where each price sits.

In Smart Zones view, the indicator takes all those individual levels, notices where several of them cluster close together, and draws them as a single clean band instead. It weighs each zone by timeframe, method, and how price has behaved there, keeps the strongest and most relevant, and quietly sets the rest aside. When a chart starts feeling busy, this is the switch that brings it back to calm.

Each Smart Zone packs a full read into one short line. For example:

Weekly R1 (4 levels) | 11 months | Chance of reversal 80%

Read left to right, that is a resistance zone anchored at the Weekly R1 price, built from four levels stacked close together, around eleven months old, where price has turned away about eighty percent of the times it has been tested. A lot of context in one glance.

And the zones hold their ground. They will not twitch or jump every time the chart recalculates, but they redraw when the structure genuinely shifts. So when a zone moves, you know something actually changed.

Switching is instant. Two buttons on the dashboard, Levels and Smart Zones, and your choice syncs across every open chart.

The dashboard: every level you need, at a glance

The dark panel in the corner is the tool's quick-glance view, and for a lot of traders it becomes the part they use most. At any moment it answers one question: where are the nearest levels around price right now?

It reads top to bottom. The three closest levels overhead, with R1 nearest to price. The live price in the middle. The three closest levels underneath, with S1 nearest to price. No drawing, no scrolling, no second-guessing.

Every row carries four quick reads:

  • Level: what the price level is and where it came from. 
  • Distance: how far price has to travel to reach it. 
  • Source: the method behind it, so you always know what you are looking at. 
  • Reversal chance: how often price has held there before, or Fresh if it has not been tested yet.

The panel always mirrors the chart. In Levels view it lists individual lines; in Smart Zones view it lists zones. And because the Levels and Smart Zones buttons live right here, this corner is also the fastest place to flip between the two views.

Know how every level has actually behaved

Most indicators draw a level and leave you guessing how much it matters. This one tells you. Behind the scenes it watches three things every time price meets a level: a touch (price comes back and reaches it), a hold (price reaches it and turns away), and a break (price pushes straight through).

From that, two simple reads appear on your levels and zones:

Reversal chance is how often a level has held out of all the times it has been touched, shown as a percentage. A higher number means price has tended to respect it.

Fresh means a level has not been tested yet in the history scanned. Do not read Fresh as weak. Untested levels can be some of the most reactive, precisely because no one has had the chance to trade through them yet.

Alongside those, age tells you how long a level has stood, such as eleven months. A level that has held for months usually deserves more respect than one that formed yesterday.

One thing to be clear about: reversal chance describes the past, not the future. An 80 percent level can still break on the very next touch. Use it to weigh your options, never as a promise.

Alerts that reach you, wherever you are

You do not have to sit and stare at the chart. The indicator can tap you on the shoulder the moment price reaches a level you care about, including the anchor line of a Smart Zone. It checks once on each new bar, so you get a clean signal rather than constant noise.

Pick whatever suits how you work: a sound from your terminal, an on-screen pop-up, an email to your inbox, or a push notification on the MetaTrader mobile app. Email and push need a one-time setup, and after that they just work.

Yours to tune, but ready out of the box

You can run the indicator perfectly well without touching a single setting. The defaults are chosen for everyday trading. When you are ready to make it yours, everything lives in the Inputs tab, sorted into tidy numbered groups so you are never hunting around.

Set Label Detail to Full when studying a chart, Compact for everyday use, or Minimal when you just want the lines. Switch pivot methods, toggle any level source on or off, adjust colors that adapt to light or dark charts, and decide whether you start in Levels or Smart Zones view. Chart feeling crowded? Three quick fixes: set labels to Minimal, turn on Smart Zones, or switch off a source you never use.

A simple way to use it, day to day

There is no single right way to use the tool, but if you are just getting started, this routine works well and takes only seconds.

Open your trading timeframe and glance at the dashboard. Now you know the nearest support and resistance without drawing a thing. Check their age and reversal chance, because the older, more-respected levels are the ones worth building a plan around. If the chart looks busy, flip to Smart Zones and let the clutter fall away. Plan your entry, stop, and target around those levels, then hand the decision back to your own rules and risk.

That is really the spirit of it. The tool keeps the chart organized and watches the levels for you, so your attention is free for the part that actually needs you: the trading decision.

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PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicators
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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Indicators
Finesia Scalper - High Probability & Non-Repainting System Discounted   Price   !!     Secure the Lowest Price Today. Next The price will increase to   250 USD . Are you looking for a powerful, high-probability trading indicator that removes the guesswork from your chart? Finesia Scalper is a professional-grade, 100% non-repainting trading tool designed to provide you with ultimate precision. Built on a proven algorithm, this indicator seamlessly combines three highly effective trading methodolo
Angle Indicator
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Angle Iindicator - is an indicator for identifying direction changes and trend confirmation. It analyzes price behavior and identifies reversal points, identifying peaks and troughs on the chart. It supports trend directions. Suitable for use on any financial instruments and timeframes. The internal parameters are already configured; all you need to do is place the indicator on the chart and set the "Multiplier" parameter for the desired result. The indicator generates arrows on the current ca
Forex Breath System
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Indicators
Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Roman Podpora
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Indicators
The indicator accurately shows the reversal points and price return zones where the   Major players . You see where new trends are forming and make decisions with maximum precision, maintaining control over every trade. VERSION MT5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when combined with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator What the indicator shows: Reversal structures and reversal levels with activation at the beginning of a new trend. Display of   TAKE PROFIT   and   STOP LOSS   levels with mi
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4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (31)
Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
Ichimoku Scanner Dashboard
Abir Pathak
4.75 (16)
Indicators
Dashboard uses Ichimoku Strategy to find best trades. Get extra Indicators/Template: And read more about detailed Product Description and usage here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747457 Read more about Scanner Common features in detail here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747456 Features: Price Kumo Breakout Tenkan-Kijun Cross Chikou/CLoud and Chikou/Price Support/Resistance (SR-SS or SR-NRTR) Stochastic OB/OS and back Awesome Oscillator Higher Timeframe Ichimoku Trend Align
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Indicators
KT Auto Support Resistance Levels: Multi-Timeframe S&R, Smart Zones and Levels Dashboard for MetaTrader 4/5 Swing highs. Pivots. Order blocks. Previous highs and lows. Every trader marks the market a little differently, and the chart pays the price. Stack enough methods on one screen and it stops being a map. It becomes noise. KT Auto Support Resistance Levels fixes that. It scans the monthly, weekly, daily, and your current timeframe at once, then draws the levels that actually matter directly
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.5 (2)
Indicators
Breakout Signals With Trade Context ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move. A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure,
ACB Trade Filter MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Stoch Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
If you have ever watched price make a new high while Stochastic failed to confirm it, you already know why traders pay attention to divergence. KT Stoch Divergence marks these disagreements directly on the chart, so you can spot possible reversals and trend continuation setups without drawing every line by hand. The indicator finds both regular and hidden divergence between price and the Stochastic oscillator. It gives you context, not an automatic trade. You still decide whether the setup makes
KT Currency Strength and Correlation
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
If you trade Forex, having detailed information about the currency strength and currency pairs correlation can take your trading to new heights. The correlation will help to cut your risk in half, and strength analysis will help to maximize the profits. This indicator provides a hybrid approach for selecting the most appropriate currency pairs using the strength analysis and currency pairs correlation. How to use the Currency Strength Analysis Suppose your trading strategy provides a buying opp
ACB Trade Filter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicators
ACB Trade Filter answers one practical question before you place an order: is the market supporting this trade, or are you trying to force a signal through mixed conditions? The indicator reads market sentiment and trend, then presents the result through a color histogram and trend direction. Use it after your normal entry signal, not instead of one. Three market states at a glance Green histogram with bullish trend: conditions support looking for long setups from your strategy. Red histogram wi
KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Follow the Smoothed Heiken Ashi State KT Heiken Ashi Smoothed turns price movement into smoothed blue and red candles. It adds a blue up arrow when the state changes from bearish to bullish and a red down arrow when the state changes from bullish to bearish, making directional transitions easy to see on the chart. The smoothing period and smoothing method control how strongly the candles are smoothed. This provides a steadier view than standard Heiken Ashi while letting you choose the response t
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
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Breakout Signals With Trade Context ACB Breakout Arrows detects a settling phase in price followed by a directional breakout and marks the setup with a buy or sell arrow. The arrow identifies a breakout pattern. It is not a promise that every signal will become a major move. A buy arrow highlights a bullish breakout setup, while a sell arrow highlights a bearish breakout setup. Because price can retest the breakout area or return inside the previous range, check the surrounding market structure,
KT Momentum Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Momentum Arrows marks bullish and bearish momentum breakouts with arrows when a candle closes beyond its adaptive price bands. The bands respond to price deviation and changing volatility. A blue upward arrow confirms a close above the upper band, while a red downward arrow confirms a close below the lower band. The signal is fixed after the candle closes, so the arrow does not shift to another bar when you review the chart later. What the arrow is showing The arrow identifies the candle wher
KT COG Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Indicators
KT COG is an advanced implementation of the center of gravity indicator presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. It's a leading indicator which can be used to identify the potential reversal points with the minimum lag. The COG oscillator catches the price swings quite effectively. MT5 version of the same indicator is available here KT COG Advanced MT5 Calculation of COG The COG indicator is consist of the two lines. The main l
KT Pin Bar
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Pin Bar identifies the pin bar formation which is a type of price action pattern which depicts a sign of reversal or rejection of the trend. When combined with support and resistance, BRN and other significant levels, Pin Bar pattern proved to be a very strong sign of reversal. Basically, a pin bar is characterized by a small body relative to the bar length which is closed either in upper or lower 50% part of its length. They have very large wicks and small candle body. A pin bar candlestic
KT Trend Magic
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Read Trend Direction Directly on the Chart KT Trend Magic combines momentum and volatility into a color-coded line that follows price. The line gives you a continuous view of the active trend state and changes color when the calculated direction changes. Green line: shows a bullish trend state. Red line: shows a bearish trend state. Color change: marks a new directional transition on the chart. During a sustained move, the line can also serve as a dynamic chart reference for pullbacks and contin
KT Auto Fibo
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Auto Fibo draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the ongoing trend direction. The Highs and Lows are automatically selected using the Maximum and Minimum points available on the chart. You can zoom in/out and scroll to adjust the Fibonacci levels accordingly. Modes Auto:  It draws the Fibonacci levels automatically based on the chart area. Manual: It draws the Fibonacci levels only one time. After that, you can change the anchor points manually. Usage: Helps to predict the future profi
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Psar Arrows plots the arrows on chart using the standard Parabolic SAR indicator. A bullish arrow is plotted when the candle's high touch the SAR. A bearish arrow is plotted when the candle's low touch the SAR. The signals are generated in the real-time without waiting for the bar close.  Features A beneficial tool for traders who want to experiment with the trading strategies that include the use of Parabolic Sar indicator.  Can be used to find turning points in the market. Use custom PSAR
KT Ichimoku Trader
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
1 (1)
Experts
KT Ichimoku Trader is a fully automated expert advisor that offers five popular trading strategies based on the Ichimoku indicator. Each strategy has it's own entry and exit method without any interference to other strategies. The Ichimoku system can be applied to all major currency pairs and metals. However, we found that it performs reasonably well mainly on two pairs.   MT5 Version is available here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35043 Features Trade up to 5 famous trading strategi
KT Volatility Oscillator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Volatility oscillator analyze the past and current market data with a mathematical formula to display the result in a form of an oscillator. The growing and deteriorating waves are equivalent to high and low volatility in the asset.  In a nutshell, volatility is simply a measurement of the price fluctuation of an asset over a certain period of time. Without volatility, there would not much movement in the market and traders would not be able to profit from the price movements. Use of Volatil
KT COG Robot
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
ACB Breakout Arrows EA
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
This is a 100% automated expert advisor based on our custom indicator named "ACB Breakout Arrows" . The entries are based on a breakout pattern that constantly occurs in a bi-directional manner. The intensity of entry signals can be manipulated using the external input called "Signal Sensitivity". Trades Confirmation ACB Breakout Arrows EA provides an ability to filter the entries using our another custom indicator named ACB Trade Filter . Strong Buy: Up Arrow + Green Histogram + Bullish Trend
KT Asian Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4 (1)
Experts
KT Asian Breakout carefully analyzes the range-bound market during the Asian session and then fires a long or short trade after doing some preassessment based on its inbuilt technical analysis module. The executed orders are closed within a day before the completion of the next day session. The inbuilt technical analysis module checks for the session range and compares it with the last 20 days price movement. If it finds any erratic price movement within the session, the orders are not executed
KT London Breakout
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
First thirty minutes are essential for a trading session. The early reaction of traders and market players sets a path for the rest of the day. KT London Breakout EA takes advantage of this phenomenon, and after analyzing the first thirty minutes of London session, it places two bidirectional pending orders. One of pending order is eventually canceled after realizing the market direction with certainty. It has been strictly tested and developed for EUR/JPY using 30-Min Time Frame. You can expe
MACD Divergence Seeker
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT MACD Divergence Seeker trades the regular and hidden divergence signals generated by our free indicator named KT MACD Divergence indicator. Trading the standalone divergences can be a risky affair that's why the KT MACD Divergence Seeker combines the standard divergence signals with an advanced analysis module to exploit the price inefficiencies on some FX pairs. What is the Divergence exactly? As a general conception if the price is making higher highs, then macd should also be making hig
KT Asian Breakout Indicator
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Asian Breakout indicator scans and analyzes a critical part of the Asian session to generate bi-directional buy and sell signals with the direction of a price breakout. A buy signal occurs when the price breaks above the session high, and a sell signal occurs when the price breaks below the session low. Things to remember If the session box is vertically too wide, a new trade should be avoided as most of the price action has already completed within the session box. If the breakout candle is
MACD Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MACD Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergences build between the price and oscillator. If your trading strategy anticipates the trend reversal, you can include the MACD regular divergence to speculate the potential turning points. And if your trading strategy based on the trend continuation, MACD hidden divergence would be a good fit. Limitations of KT MACD Divergence Using the macd divergence as a standalone entry signal can be a risky affair. Every divergence can't be interprete
KT Bollinger Bands Trader MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT Bollinger Bands Trader is a 100% automated expert advisor that's incorporated a mean reversion trading strategy using the Bollinger bands during the period of low volatility. Price often reacts at the upper or lower line of Bollinger bands, but a reversal not always occurs. However, there is more chance of price reversal during the time of low volatility. Entries A buy trade is activated when price correctly aligns below the bottom line of Bollinger bands. A sell trade is activated when pric
KT CCI Divergence MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT CCI Divergence shows the regular and hidden divergence created between the price and CCI oscillator. Divergence is one of the vital signals that depicts the upcoming price reversal in the market. Manually spotting the divergence between price and CCI can be a hectic and ambiguous task. Limitations of KT CCI Divergence   Using the CCI divergence as a standalone entry signal can be risky. Every divergence can't be interpreted as a strong reversal signal. For better results, try to combine it w
KT MA Crossover MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT MA Crossover draws the buy and sell arrows based on the crossover of chosen moving averages. Moreover, it also generates the appropriate alerts and displays the MFE (Most Favorable Excursion) for each successive signal. The moving average crossover is one of the primary strategies followed by traders around the world. Usually, it consists of a fast and slow moving average to find a buy and sell entry signal according to the crossover direction. Buy signal - when fast MA crosses above the slo
KT Round Numbers MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
KT Round Numbers plots the round number levels which are also commonly known as psychological levels in the Forex world. In the context of Forex trading, round number levels are those levels in which there are two or more zeroes at the end. They are named as 00 levels on the chart. Some traders also consider the halfway points as a valid round number level. They are named as 50 levels on the chart. Use of round number levels in trading Round number levels work as strong support and resistance
KT Inside Bar Advanced MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among the traders, using it as a standalone signal doesn't provide any edge in the market. KT Inside Bar Advanced indicator solves this problem by combining the classic inside bar pattern with the "ECE" cycle and Fibonacci extensions. Using this indicator in place of our classic inside bar indicator will provide a tremendous advantage and edge in the market. What is the ECE cycle? In financial markets, the price never moves in a straight line but u
KT Inside Bar Hunter MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
Despite the popularity of inside bar pattern among traders, using it as a standalone entry signal doesn't provide any evidentiary advantage. KT Inside Bar Hunter trades only selected inside bar patterns using some preassessment and ECE price action cycle. Trading Strategy On successful detection of the required pattern, EA places a pending order in the direction of the forecasted price expansion phase. Pending orders are canceled if they are not triggered within the next bar. Once triggered, ac
KT CCI Surfer MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Experts
KT CCI Surfer uses a mean reversion trading strategy with a combination of extreme overbought/oversold zone detection using the Commodity Channel Index (CCI). Developed by Donald Lambert in 1980, CCI is a leading indicator that helps to identify the overbought/oversold region in the market without any lag. Obviously, not every overbought/oversold signal turns out into a price reversal. However, when combined with a well-planned mean reversion strategy, it produces excellent results. Recommend
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