New Accelerator oscillator Mt4

Accelerator Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as MACD.

To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. 
The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of the oscillator changes and when the oscillator breaks the zero level.
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2 (3)
Utilities
Кнопочная панель для одновременного закрывания большого числа позиций. Всего четыре варианта закрывания: Закрыть все позиции на счёте ( Close all account positions ). Закрыть все позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all positions ). Закрыть все Buy  позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all Buy positions ). Закрыть все  Sell  позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all Sell positions ).
FREE
Close All Positions MT4
Nikolay Kositsin
4 (2)
Utilities
Кнопочная панель для одновременного закрывания большого числа позиций. Всего четыре варианта закрывания: Закрыть все позиции на счёте ( Close all account positions ). Закрыть все позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all positions ). Закрыть все Buy  позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all Buy positions ). Закрыть все  Sell  позиции по символу графика, на котором находится панель ( Close all Sell positions ).
FREE
PrettyPriceScale MT4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Индикатор предназначен для замены стандартной вертикальной ценовой шкалы, расположенной с правой стороны в окне графика клиентского терминала, на более удобную ценовую шкалу с возможностью детальной настройки параметров отображения этой шкалы. Кроме этого, индикатор позволяет делать фоновую заливку окна графика любым изображением по желанию пользователя и двухцветную сетку с элементами её тонкой настройки. В первую очередь, индикатор  будет полезен трейдерам, обладающим не самым лучшим зрением,
Easy Bands Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основе индикатора EasyBands лежит тот же принцип, что и при построении Bollinger Band. Однако, данная модификация индикатора использует вместо стандартного отклонения средний торговый диапазон (Average True Range). Соответственно, с данным индикатором абсолютно аналогично можно использовать все стратегии, которые применяются с Bollinger Band. В данной версии индикатора используется двенадцать уровней и средняя линия (белый цвет). Индикация тренда выполнена в виде окраски свечей в зависимости
Simple breakdown Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Две простых симметричных пробойных трендовых системы для лонгов и шортов, которые работают абсолютно независимо друг от друга. В основе алгоритма открытия позиций пробой ценой по тренду мувинга, сдвинутого по вертикали на фиксированное в настройках эксперта количество пунктов. Входные параметры эксперта разбиты на две большие группы: Для лонгов с префиксом "L"; Для шортов с префиксом "S". Поскольку в данном эксперте две торговые системы, то оптимизировать и тестировать их сперва следует отдельн
New Awesome Oscillator Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
RsiAver Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основу алгоритма этого осциллятора положен анализ веера сигнальных линий технического индикатора   RSI .  Алгоритм вычисления сигнальных линий выглядит следующим образом. В качестве исходных данных имеем входные параметры индикатора: StartLength - минимальное стартовое значение первой сигнальной линии; Step - шаг изменения периода; StepsTotal - количество изменений периода. Любое значение периода из множества сигнальных линий вычисляется по формуле арифметической прогрессии: SignalPeriod(Numbe
XmaAver Mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основу алгоритма этого трендового индикатора положен анализ веера сигнальных линий универсального мувинга .  Алгоритм вычисления сигнальных линий выглядит следующим образом. В качестве исходных данных имеем входные параметры индикатора: StartLength - минимальное стартовое значение первой сигнальной линии; Step - шаг изменения периода; StepsTotal - количество изменений периода. Любое значение периода из множества сигнальных линий вычисляется по формуле арифметической прогрессии: SignalPeriod(Nu
ColorParabolic
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Классический  Parabolic SAR  с цветовой визуальной индикацией действующего тренда и моментов его изменения на противоположный для ручного трейдинга. При необходимости символы сигналов покупки и продажи можно заменить, используя входные параметры индикатора Buy Symbol; Sell Symbol. Номера символов можно найти здесь . Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда.
BeautyTrend mt4
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора   Deviation of the take profit line in points   для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
CustomIndexCreator
Nikolay Kositsin
5 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор CustomIndexCreator позволяет создавать свой собственный   пользовательский символ  на основе истории любого финансового инструмента и подкачивать его ценовую историю в виде минутных баров. Таким образом, в клиентском терминале   Metatrader 5 появляется новый символ, с которым можно работать по аналогии с другими финансовыми инструментами, то есть открывать полноценные графики любого таймфрейма этого символа и проводить технический анализ, располагая на этих графиках любые технические и
CustomMultyIndexCreator
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
CustomMultyIndexCreator позволяет создавать свой собственный мультивалютный  пользовательский символ  на основе истории корзины любых финансовых инструментов как среднее геометрическое взвешенное этой валютной корзины и подкачивать его ценовую историю в виде минутных баров. Таким образом, в клиентском терминале Metatrader 5 появляется новый символ, с которым можно работать по аналогии с другими финансовыми инструментами, то есть открывать полноценные графики любого таймфрейма этого символа и про
CustomCrossIndexCreator
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Индикатор CustomCrossIndexCreator позволяет создавать свой собственный  пользовательский символ  на основе истории двух любых финансовых инструментов как произведение этих двух индексов (кросс-индекс) и подкачивать его ценовую историю в виде минутных баров. Таким образом, в клиентском терминале Metatrader 5 появляется новый символ, с которым можно работать по аналогии с другими финансовыми инструментами, то есть открывать полноценные графики любого таймфрейма этого символа и проводить технически
PrettyPriceScale
Nikolay Kositsin
4 (1)
Indicators
Индикатор предназначен для замены стандартной вертикальной ценовой шкалы, расположенной с правой стороны в окне графика клиентского терминала, на более удобную ценовую шкалу с возможностью детальной настройки параметров отображения этой шкалы. Кроме этого, индикатор позволяет делать фоновую заливку окна графика любым изображением по желанию пользователя и двухцветную сетку с элементами её тонкой настройки. В первую очередь, индикатор  будет полезен трейдерам, обладающим не самым лучшим зрением,
RatiborX10 MT5
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Трендовая торговая система для работы на рынке Forex на одной из десяти валютных пар - EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY,XAUUSD. Система может открывать одновременно до десяти позиций с использованием десяти различных, независимых друг от друга алгоритмов входа в пределах одного трендового направления с индивидуальными стопами для каждой позиции. Для каждого алгоритма предусмотрен свой магик-номер. При смене тренда все открытые позиции закрываются одновременн
Easy Bands Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основе индикатора EasyBands лежит тот же принцип, что и при построении Bollinger Band. Однако, данная модификация индикатора использует вместо стандартного отклонения средний торговый диапазон (Average True Range). Соответственно, с данныи индикатором абсолютно аналогично можно использовать все стратегии, которые применяются с Bollinger Band. В данной версии индикатора используется двенадцать уровней и средняя линия (белый цвет). Индикация тренда выполнена в виде окраски свечей в зависимости
Simple Breakdown Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Experts
Две простых симметричных пробойных трендовых системы для лонгов и шортов, которые работают абсолютно независимо друг от друга. В основе алгоритма открытия позиций пробой ценой по тренду мувинга, сдвинутого по вертикали на фиксированное в настройках эксперта количество пунктов. Входные параметры эксперта разбиты на две большие группы: Для лонгов с префиксом "L"; Для шортов с префиксом "S". Поскольку в данном эксперте две торговые системы, то оптимизировать и тестировать их сперва следует отдельн
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
New Accelerator oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Accelerator Oscillator by Bill Williams   with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging.  The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement o
RsiAver Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основу алгоритма этого осциллятора положен анализ веера сигнальных линий технического индикатора RSI .  Алгоритм вычисления сигнальных линий выглядит следующим образом. В качестве исходных данных имеем входные параметры индикатора: StartLength - минимальное стартовое значение первой сигнальной линии; Step - шаг изменения периода; StepsTotal - количество изменений периода. Любое значение периода из множества сигнальных линий вычисляется по формуле арифметической прогрессии: SignalPeriod(Number)
XmaAver Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
В основу алгоритма этого трендового индикатора положен анализ веера сигнальных линий универсального мувинга I .  Алгоритм вычисления сигнальных линий выглядит следующим образом. В качестве исходных данных имеем входные параметры индикатора: StartLength - минимальное стартовое значение первой сигнальной линии; Step - шаг изменения периода; StepsTotal - количество изменений периода. Любое значение периода из множества сигнальных линий вычисляется по формуле арифметической прогрессии: SignalPeriod(
Beauty Trend
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Простой индикатор тренда в NRTR виде с отрисовкой линий стоплосса и тейпрофита, цвет и направление движения которых определяются действующим трендом. Индикатор имеет возможность подавать алерты, отправлять почтовые сообщения и push-сигналы при смене направления тренда. Следует учесть что значение входного параметра индикатора Deviation of the take profit line in points для каждого финансового актива на каждом таймфрейме   необходимо подбирать индивидуально!
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